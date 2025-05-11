New Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell has set himself up for a fall - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So why in heaven did Reform pick an ex-professional boxer with no previously declared political interest nor discernible business experience as its candidate for Mayor of Hull and Yorkshire’s East Riding?

Let me answer my own question: Luke Campbell is a local hero, an inspiration to a generation too young to vote for him. He won gold at the 2012 Olympics and had two shots at a world title. So he was always going to get his party noticed. I don’t believe either he or they thought he would get them elected.

And his reputation doesn’t explain how he managed to win over both sides of such a diverse constituency: the Labour heartland of Hull and the traditionally Tory East Riding.

Or did he? The turnout last Thursday was only 29.8 per cent, less than one person in three and just half as many as at last year’s general election. We don’t know how many of the other 70.2 per cent would have voted for Campbell but almost certainly not enough to get him over the line.

Those absentees have one thing in common with Reform: none of them took the office of Mayor seriously.

The consequence is a lamentably wasted opportunity to bring political heft to a part of Yorkshire – my part – that has been the county’s Cinderella for too long, deprived of investment and written off as an outpost. We wanted someone with clout but we didn’t mean it literally.

Campbell said after his victory that he was humbled and so he should be because he is completely unqualified for the job. He is now in charge of housing, public transport and regeneration across his region and has £13m a year to play with. That’s probably peanuts to a sports professional but in the hands of a proper politician like Manchester’s Andy Burnham it can go a long way. Under his mayoralty school qualifications and bus services have been wrested back from Whitehall.

Campbell’s agenda is less specific, to put it mildly. His pre-election promises were the usual Reform aspersions about ‘taking back control’ and ‘cutting out waste’ without saying how and where. His manifesto was basically just a picture of him sparring with Nigel Farage though not punching him. Another wasted opportunity, some might say.

Outside of fighting, we know little about him. He was on TV in Dancing On Ice but his CV skates thinly over what you or I might call proper jobs. He committed to running for Reform only five days before his candidacy was rubber-stamped so he’s hardly a conviction politician. And while he is passionate about his home city of Hull there’s no word on how he feels about the wider East Riding. Does he, for instance, want to see its countryside torn up for fracking, as his new counterpart south of the Humber, the capricious Andrea Jenkyns, seems to? Or does he think fracking is what boxers do to each other in the ring?

Oh, I’m sorry, does that sound patronising? Not as condescending, I’d say, as a party that fobs off voters with a candidate who in normal circumstances would have lost his deposit. It’s bad enough that so many people felt disenfranchised enough to support an extremist right-wing party in the first place; that they were prepared to put their cross next to a name that might as well have been picked in a raffle was just rubbing it in.

But therein lies a real risk to Reform, because its success at Town Halls across the country means it must now put its money where its mouth is. Labour’s failure to communicate its intentions exposed a political void that voters chose to fill with a can of expanding foam. It plugs the cracks for a while but then crumbles away to nothing and it will take more astute operators than Luke Campbell to convince anyone that his adopted party can make a permanent repair.

In East Yorkshire there is scant sign of that happening. On Tuesday he remembered to remove his boxing gloves for long enough to sign the oath of office and impart the following gibberish about his intentions for the combined authority he will now run: “Get it going there and then we can get our feet on the ground and get running.”

That’s what you say at the pre-fight weigh-in to wind up your opponent; it’s not going to cut any ice with the business leaders, unions and heads of public services in his new arena.