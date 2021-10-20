New Morrisons owners must respect Sir Ken’s ethos – The Yorkshire Post says

Pride that Morrisons, the business that began with Ken’s father William selling eggs and butter at Bradford’s now-demolished Rawson Market in 1899, has been valued so much by its new American owners.
Concern that other US-led acquisitions of iconic British businesses have not always been an unqualified success for employees and consumers alike.
This matters because Sir Ken once said that there were three ingredients to the successful running of any supermarket – good staff, good suppliers and loyal customers.
And, given how Morrisons still remains synonymous with excellence, CD&R is honour-bound to uphold the retail giant’s heritage, respect Sir Ken’s values and maintain the work undertaken by chief executive David Potts to make the store such an attractive proposition.
