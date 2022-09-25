New wet woodland at East Riddlesden Hall can help mitigate flooding - The Yorkshire Post says
Our great region is acutely aware of the dangers that floods present, having seen devastation first-hand in recent years.
Hebden Bridge was submerged following Storm Eva in December 2015 and Storm Ciara in February 2020. The Fishlake floods hit the South Yorkshire community hard.
That is why measures such as the new woodland in the fields of the East Riddlesden Hall are to be welcomed.
The floodplain is already home to a wealth of wildlife - biodiversity’s importance can’t be underestimated - and will soon have more than 4,000 trees.
Most Popular
The trees not only provide oxygen but also act as a sponge - using and storing large quantities of water.
It’s a reminder of how crucial nature is when it comes to the welfare of our communities. And this new wet woodland is also a reminder of how the grounds of a historic manor house can still play a role when it comes to our future.