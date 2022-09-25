New wet woodland at East Riddlesden Hall can help mitigate flooding - The Yorkshire Post says

Hebden Bridge was submerged following Storm Eva in December 2015 and Storm Ciara in February 2020. The Fishlake floods hit the South Yorkshire community hard.

That is why measures such as the new woodland in the fields of the East Riddlesden Hall are to be welcomed.

The floodplain is already home to a wealth of wildlife - biodiversity’s importance can’t be underestimated - and will soon have more than 4,000 trees.

The National Trust is building a 'wet woodland' at East Riddlesden Hall. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The trees not only provide oxygen but also act as a sponge - using and storing large quantities of water.