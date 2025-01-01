New Year’s resolutions that we should all consider getting behind - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a child it was, like Christmas, such an exciting time. Getting to stay up until midnight to see the New Year in. Then, as the years went by, it involved so much anticipation getting ready for parties and wondering if there would be anybody exciting to have a dance with.

As an aside, it’s always amusing when our offspring, now in their early 20s, go out and their mother can’t help herself from asking “Did you have a dance with anyone?” and they look as if they have been asked whether they have seen an alien.

“It doesn’t work like that anymore,” The Son informs us.

A woman in a hammock on a beach reading a book. PIC: Alamy/PA

He went nightclubbing the week before Christmas and was wearing a jumper.

“Aren’t you putting a smart shirt on?” he was asked.

Boys back in this reporter’s day had their hair combed to within an inch of its life on big nights out such as during the festive season, along with sharply-ironed shirts and smart - not jeans - trousers.

Gosh, reading this back, it’s giving out very “back in my day” vibes so best change the subject.

Suppose resolutions is an obvious snickleway to meander down.

A Forbes poll has shown that in the UK 17 per cent of Brits give up on their resolution within a month, with 11 per cent going the distance and lasting a year.

There are some good tips out there, such as eating healthier and taking more exercise to feel better rather than getting obsessed about weight or appearance.

Giving one compliment a day and going a whole 24 hours without checking your email or looking at your mobile phone are all worth a nod.

Refraining from gossiping and remembering the old adage about not saying anything if there is nothing nice to say would also be worth remembering. Reading a proper old-fashioned book a month is a good one, along with trying to visit some place you have never been.

This doesn’t have to be some far-flung corner of the world but somewhere locally that has always been on the “it would be interesting to go there” list can be notched up as just as much of a tonic.

Wearing sunscreen everyday is one of those that never quite gets remembered. Sending handwritten letters can be such a thoughtful gesture, as is donating unworn clothes to charity shops rather than being tempted by trying to make a quick buck on online selling sites.

Worthy causes must have really lost out with so many people setting up their spare rooms as mail order boutiques. If nothing else, it would make the queues in the Post Office shorter.

Being aware of hidden disabilities is something learnt this - sorry last - year. The Daughter was recovering from a broken back when she dropped her painkillers in the chemist’s shop.

Her mother had just walked through the door to meet her and how she managed to keep her red-headed instincts under wraps as senior citizens tut-tutted and looked grumpy at having to wait an extra moment or two for their prescriptions. She wasn’t supposed to bend down but did, because of being flustered, and really hurt herself; yelping out in pain.

Thinking about it on the way home it couldn’t be claimed, with hand on heart, that a Sour Susan face wouldn’t have been pulled by yours truly and an early resolution was made about not making judgements without knowing people’s circumstances.

Her friends that have made the effort to call around in person and make an old-fashioned telephone call are, in our minds, in an incredibly special group that will never be forgotten.

Looking out at the wider world it is this columnist’s opinion that as a nation we have done too much apologising for ourselves. We can’t be all things to all men, women or whatever people are identifying as these days. Being kind is so important, but there is no way that we should be made to feel guilty for our traditional ways of life.

