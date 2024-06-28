Next government needs to support small firms to lead the fight against climate change - Michelle Ovens

And with Yorkshire and Humber being the third highest overall CO2 emitter in England this problem is as much local as it is global.

Yet small businesses are also the engine of innovation in the economy. Entrepreneurs are inventors and creators and problem solvers, and there is no bigger problem facing the world than reaching net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, small business owners are highly engaged on this. Take York Gin, which is pioneering new and sustainable ways to create heritage-inspired products. Our recent research with BT showed that 80 per cent of business owners also want to reduce emissions. These founders are driven and committed and absolutely up for it. So what is missing?

Michelle Ovens CBE is the founder of Small Business Britain.

There is a gap in leadership, in support, and critically in finance. And it is up to the next government to change the game on this.

We found that entrepreneurs want more support, but most are not influenced by government commitments to net zero. It seems policy and communications are not cutting through to small businesses or meeting their critical needs.

There is an opportunity here, and not just for the good of the planet. A focus on sustainability, innovation and new ways of working can bring much needed ‘green growth’ to the wider economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade is one key area. Big businesses are looking to trade with small businesses with sustainability reporting and credentials in their supply chain. Consumers are looking to buy from businesses that share their values. And this all plays out internationally too. So, there is more than just good intentions at play - sustainability can drive UK economic growth.

For me, the message from businesses and society is clear: even in a world with reduced budgets and limited spend, we’re all more conscious about where we spend and what on. Businesses that go big on sustainability will translate that into a strong top line too.

As well as driving income, sustainability is as much about cutting waste – vital for small firms in the current climate.

But businesses are not quite there yet. Small businesses, without strategy teams, experts to translate UN guidance, or endless time to invest, need focused and targeted support to realise these significant benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This needs to include training, best practice, advice and it must include finance too.

Although much can be done with smarter green thinking and guidance, to make big changes often small businesses need upfront funding. Capital investment in changing things like machinery, vehicles, buildings and more can save money in the long run, but needs some financial flexibility in the short term. Equally, changing supply chains, renegotiating and rethinking sourcing and products and services can require a boost of working capital.

Government has the capability to supercharge this investment - in Yorkshire and across the country - and it has an obligation to do so. Its ‘Start Up Loans Scheme’ has seen huge success; now is the moment for ‘Green Up Loans’. We need to give small businesses that little boost to move in a better direction.