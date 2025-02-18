Next round of water industry investment expected to deliver more positive outcomes for the environment - Mike Dugher

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s be completely clear, the level of pollution in our rivers is unacceptable and needs to change, regardless of whether that’s road and agriculture run-off or from water companies. My teams and I are completely committed to improving our waters across Yorkshire.

Back in 2020, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the Environment Agency and Ofwat led a review of the Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP), the programme of environmental improvements water companies must agree to as part of negotiations about what they can charge customers. We wanted to ensure that every pound invested by water companies achieved greater environmental benefits by using a more outcomes-based approach.

Fast forward to today, and the Environment Agency, alongside Natural England and Ofwat, have successfully secured the biggest ever investment in the environment from water companies; £22.1bn to be invested nationally, between now and 2030, with £2.3bn in place for Yorkshire.

This is a major step in the right direction and will ensure that Yorkshire Water meets their legal environmental obligations by delivering a huge range of commitments for both nature and people. These include improvements in water infrastructure (to help secure future supply), habitats, biodiversity and drinking water quality. For example, water companies have submitted plans to establish trials to remove nitrates, restore nationally important chalk streams and install bespoke biosecurity measures to remove invasive species. This investment, which is more than four times larger than that secured during the last round, will not only improve the environment, but will also help stimulate development and drive economic growth.

Here in Yorkshire, investment secured through the WINEP process, has seen 14 moorland restoration schemes deliver improvements to water quality across the county. These schemes have involved reducing peat runoff at source to protect drinking water standards along with providing additional benefits to the environment such as improved climate change resilience, flood risk reduction and habitat creation as well as other water quality benefits such as sedimentation reduction.

The previous round of WINEP delivered some significant results but we expect to see many more positive outcomes for the environment and our local communities as we move into the next round.

Of the many thousand obligations that have been agreed, Yorkshire will see 275 of its rivers and streams protected and enhanced, almost 200 storm overflows upgraded, leading to an annual reduction of sewage spills and new measures to reduce phosphorus inputs to the environment at over 80 sewage treatment works.

I want The Yorkshire Post readers to know that our officers are passionate and enthusiastic about improving our water environment. My teams often live in your communities and so for them and me, this is a personal mission too.

We know that there is much more that water companies need to do to deliver for the environment and help get our rivers and seas in the condition people expect. This massive increase in investment will help bring about this step change and we will be monitoring water company progress against their commitments, to ensure they deliver upon them. We won’t hesitate to take action if they don’t.