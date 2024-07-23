Nigel Farage and his Reform party are not saviours of English culture - Yorkshire Post Letters

In his column of July 10, GP Taylor plumbed new depths and so, by association, did The Yorkshire Post. It is hard to know where to start when it comes to challenging the nonsense contained therein - nonsense that seems to have been gathered from the worst elements of the media.

This is not the first time that Taylor has banged the drum for the Reform Party - aka the business registered with Companies House as Reform UK Party Limited - but let’s not forget that the Reform Party's manifesto was written safe in the knowledge that the party would not be forming a government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free speech is important, but it should not be used as a shield behind which to tell untruths. The idea that Labour could soon deem his article "a hate crime", and that he could be "arrested and imprisoned", is just plain daft.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage walks from the House of Lords after hearing the King's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. PIC: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

There is nothing patriotic about a man (Farage) who puts himself before his country. A man who, when the election was announced, declared he was heading to the USA to help Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, only to do a volte face and place himself as candidate in a town he had previously stated wasn’t a place he wanted to spend his Friday nights.

A man who wants to move the NHS to a system like the one in France (oh, the irony) and who thinks we should pay for GP appointments (note to Nigel, most of them already do pay, it’s only free at the point of need, we shouldn’t have to pay twice).

A man who, when it was revealed one of the Reform candidates thought we should have appeased Hitler, dismissed it as pub talk. A man who was happy to take EU money as an MEP whilst his behaviour in that role - supposedly representing his country - was worse than any toddler I’ve ever known; remember when he and his Brexit Party allies turned their backs on young musicians playing Ode to Joy, or his blatantly boorish rudeness to a Belgian MEP?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am no fan of the Conservative Party but when I heard Farage state that he’d like to “destroy” it, a chill went down my spine - just as it does when I hear him parroting Putin, and his belief that Andrew Tate is an “important voice” for the emasculated.

We’ve just emerged from an election campaign, during which many lies were spoken, mostly by those on the Right, lies that were persistently repeated even when fact checkers corrected them - yet still Labour won, Tories second, Lib Dems third.