Nigel Farage raises worthy points of debate that need to be openly discussed - Daxa Patel

Surely, the honourable and graceful thing was to step down as soon as the news of their misdemeanour was out in the public domain. I have long felt why certain politicians get knighthoods and peerages for just being a career politician, unlike say those who have been honoured with a title for their services to the community.

I see no mechanism whereby Lord Mandelson can lose his title. I remember he was the one who said, I am a winner not a quitter. One wonders if there is any ounce of humility on his part or indeed the Duchess of York for associating with a convicted paedophile. Why do the rich and famous need to live in someone’s home when there are plenty of five-star hotels with security where they could have stayed?

The word duplicitous comes to mind, saying one thing in public and doing quite another behind the scenes. Responsible leadership takes courage, it is not about soundbites and inflated egos, it is about service, caring and leading by example.

Nigel Farage speaking to the media during a Reform UK press conference. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Yet, I am glad the PM had the backbone to show and lead the way, by recognising a two-state solution in the Middle East. This does not negate the harrowing pain the hostages have endured and their families, but I am struggling to see how the killing of innocent Gazans is the right way.

I am mindful my knowledge of history is limited, and I do not underestimate what both sides have been through for years, but peace only comes about when we find a solution for co-existence.

The hostages must be released forthwith and a ceasefire must be achieved. Those in power have the additional responsibility of leading by example.

Painful and awful things happen and it does not bear thinking about what those affected are going through but after two world wars we need responsible leadership from Europe and the rest of the world and I for one am glad we have Sir Keir Starmer as our PM as opposed to Boris Johnson or Liz Truss.

Nigel Farage has to be credited for his provocative ideas and invitation for a dialogue, indeed it is a valid question to ask whether legal migration is easy to achieve but at the same time someone needs to question the statistics involving those Brits who are able and of working age who have never worked a day in their life, and are living a better life on benefits while hardworking single families are having to work two or three jobs to put food on the table or go to food banks. Farage is wrong, it is not just about pay, we need willing out-of-work, able, Brits to show a willingness to give back.

The Rivers of Blood speech by Enoch Powell was not that long ago and it is right to ask, is the United Kingdom losing its British values with the large influx of legal and illegal migrants? I saw Zia Yusuf say most of those coming in were either from India or Pakistan, now he and I both know, we have a great deal to thank the host community here for allowing our parents and grandparents to settle here.

I am ashamed to see extreme views in those of us who are not white, tolerance and respect in language goes a long way, and Reform is right, a national conversation needs to be had.

Those of us who were born in this country will wonder if what Idi Amin did to the Asians who lived in Kenya for generations is what will happen here. By and large, I do not see my colour or racism in my world but when the Union Jack gets hijacked by those claiming, we want our country back? Let us be clear, do they want their country to be all white? Let us have this conversation as so many of us not only consider this our only beloved home, but we have also invested and contributed to this country, yet when we get asked, ‘where are you really from’ one recognises that not much has changed.

There is an underlying unease when the indigenous people feel pushed out of jobs, assuming they are willing to work, and our elderly do not get the care they rightly deserve from people who understand their values. We are right in asking, has overseas labour been the cheap labour for all those private care homes and nursing homes who charge more than what one would pay for a one night stay at the Savoy Hotel in one week? We have definitely lost sight of these bigger issues.

My neighbour Pam knitted me a jumper and gifted it to me when I was battling a heavy cold, it was a warm blanket of love. Colour is not relevant love is.

My final thoughts for all those in leadership roles be it in public life or in our homes, let us show some tolerance, backbone and responsible leadership. Words are like arrows; they have the potential to cause more harm.