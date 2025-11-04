Nigel Farage’s about turn on tax cuts shows the risk of populism
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is beginning to recognise this fact. While he has been riding the wave of populism to heady highs in the opinion polls, Farage has fallen into a trap of his own making.
The leader of Reform UK has so far successfully presented himself as an alternative to the same-old Westminster politics - promising people the earth and delivering little.
His ditching of the ‘contract’ announced before the last election will now raise questions over whether Farage really is different from other politicians.
From Mr Farage’s perspective it is understandable, given that the £90bn of tax cuts that the manifesto promised last year didn’t add up. It has exposed a chink in Mr Farage’s seemingly impenetrable armour - the question of whether Reform can be trusted with the nation’s finances.
Mr Farage said substantial tax cuts were “not realistic at this current moment in time” during a speech in London yesterday. The Reform UK leader predicted there would be a general election “caused by economic collapse” in 2027.
This is the problem with populism. Reality inevitably catches up.
There is a lesson for the Chancellor as well with Rachel Reeves continuing to roll the pitch for tax rises. The public deserves honesty when it comes to the economy. No matter how unpalatable it is.
Mr Farage was right to hone in on the need to be more “pro-business”. British firms are groaning under the weight of the tax burden. And policies from successive governments have done little to help them in recent years.