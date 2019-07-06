No excuses now as Boris Johnson backs call for Northern Powerhouse Minister in Cabinet – The Yorkshire Post says

THE YORKSHIRE Post today places on the record the undertakings made by Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt when asked this week if there should be a Northern Powerhouse Minister in the Cabinet.

“There will be somebody absolutely representing the Northern Powerhouse and the interests of the North, you bet, in the Cabinet,” said Mr Johnson when he finally agreed to be interviewed by this newspaper at the York hustings.

The Angel of the North has become the symbol of the Power Up The North campaign which was launched nearly four weeks ago.

The former Mayor of London’s commitment came towards the end of a week which began with Mr Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, saying; “I am absolutely committed to having a Cabinet minister with responsibility for the Northern Powerhouse.”

One of the central policy demands of the Power Up The North campaign which The Yorkshire Post and 33 newspapers are spearheading, it speaks volumes about the impact of the initiative that the two men competing to become Britain’s next Prime Minister have acknowledged the need to put the North at the forefront of their administration.

When politicians like Jake Berry, the current Northern Powerhouse Minister, complain that they struggle to be taken seriously because of their lowly status outside the Cabinet inner sanctum, decisive action needs to be taken. However words alone will not suffice – rest assured this title will be judging the next PM from day one of their premiership by their actions when it comes to the North’s future success.