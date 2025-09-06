No honour in honour based abuse, the need for a legal definition is clear
The very use of the word ‘honour’ is in itself problematic. As Detective Superintendent Zaheer Abbas says “There is no honour in abuse, in any form of abuse”.
That is why it is important to rethink the language around HBA. The starting point should be a definition for HBA so that agencies can work together and that no victim is overlooked.
It is important that the Government takes on the issue of Honour Based Violence (HBA) in a holistic, calculated way.
There are myriad issues that need to be understood and the only way that an all encompassing policy can be formulated is by listening to the victims.
Minister Jess Phillips’ vow to put powerful testimony from victims and their families at the heart of Government strategy is to be welcomed.
As she says “Any law that was ever changed that was any good, that gave someone more liberty, came from an ordinary person.”
The Government also needs to look at how different communities can be equipped with the resources so that they can report signs to authorities quickly. Every second could be vital, as the tragic case of Fawziyah Javed shows.
The Government won't necessarily make headlines but it will make a difference in many communities and more importantly prevent others suffering from the same fate as Fawziyah.
Important work on HBA is already underway in this region. The Leeds-based charity Karma Nirvana does vital work in helping women and young girls facing torment. Providing them with not only hope but also a potential way out.