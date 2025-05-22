No quick fixes to the crisis in the prison system, grassroots intervention holds the key

The prisons crisis cannot be solved by building more prisons and it certainly won’t be solved by releasing offenders earlier or even allowing them to escape incarceration.

While there is a time and place for community sentences, the idea that fewer criminals will spend time behind bars is one that will horrify a lot of the public. It flies in the face of the nation’s innate sense of justice.

But at the same time, David Gauke, the former Conservative justice secretary who is leading an independent sentencing review, is right to point out the value to taxpayers that locking up prisoners presents.

The route that provides the best value for money is that of prevention. Keeping young people, in particular, from falling into a life of crime is a net benefit.

A cell at a Category C jail in Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Not only do you prevent them from becoming a cost for the taxpayer but you also end up with them paying taxes and contributing positively to society.

Grassroots community groups are an effective way of steering young people away from crime. Unfortunately, they have suffered from repeated cuts over the years, leading to more and more social issues.

When it comes to prevention, there is also a need to examine how rehabilitation works, or isn’t working in this country.

The emphasis needs to be on getting ex-offenders away from a life of crime. There are industries crying out for workers. If they can be skilled to find gainful employment then everyone benefits.