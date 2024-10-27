No quick fixes with the Budget and just as important will be what comes after it
Understandably, it does not want to spook the public nor can it afford to scare off investors. With household budgets under strain and businesses also struggling.
However, if the Chancellor does target public sector net financial liabilities (PSNFL) as the new measure of debt rather than the current yardstick of underlying public sector net debt, then that could well prove to be a masterstroke.
A shift to PSNFL would give her greater headroom to meet her debt reduction target, because it includes a wider mix of state assets and liabilities.
What Yorkshire needs is a break from the orthodoxy that has for too long left the region fighting with its hands tied.
Investment in infrastructure and skills is the key to unlocking the region’s economic potential and delivering that much vaunted growth that the Government has talked about.
While the importance of the upcoming Budget cannot be understated, what comes after is just as important.
If the Government does deliver on its pledge to protect the NHS budget, then some public services could continue to feel the squeeze. This is despite it likely to be one of the biggest tax-raising budgets ever. That is why the focus needs to switch towards efficiency. Throwing money at problems isn’t always going to yield the desired results.
The Government does face an invidious situation. It has inherited a country riven not only by economic issues but also social strife. The Budget will not provide overnight fixes but it needs to deliver a clear roadmap.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.