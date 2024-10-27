No quick fixes with the Budget and just as important will be what comes after it

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 27th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST
The Government has tied itself in knots over what it considers a ‘working person’ as it seeks to tread the line between tax rises and the need to shore up public services.

Understandably, it does not want to spook the public nor can it afford to scare off investors. With household budgets under strain and businesses also struggling.

However, if the Chancellor does target public sector net financial liabilities (PSNFL) as the new measure of debt rather than the current yardstick of underlying public sector net debt, then that could well prove to be a masterstroke.

A shift to PSNFL would give her greater headroom to meet her debt reduction target, because it includes a wider mix of state assets and liabilities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves after she addressed the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Chancellor Rachel Reeves after she addressed the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

What Yorkshire needs is a break from the orthodoxy that has for too long left the region fighting with its hands tied.

Investment in infrastructure and skills is the key to unlocking the region’s economic potential and delivering that much vaunted growth that the Government has talked about.

While the importance of the upcoming Budget cannot be understated, what comes after is just as important.

If the Government does deliver on its pledge to protect the NHS budget, then some public services could continue to feel the squeeze. This is despite it likely to be one of the biggest tax-raising budgets ever. That is why the focus needs to switch towards efficiency. Throwing money at problems isn’t always going to yield the desired results.

The Government does face an invidious situation. It has inherited a country riven not only by economic issues but also social strife. The Budget will not provide overnight fixes but it needs to deliver a clear roadmap.

