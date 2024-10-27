No quick fixes with the Budget and just as important will be what comes after it

The Government has tied itself in knots over what it considers a ‘working person’ as it seeks to tread the line between tax rises and the need to shore up public services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Understandably, it does not want to spook the public nor can it afford to scare off investors. With household budgets under strain and businesses also struggling.

However, if the Chancellor does target public sector net financial liabilities (PSNFL) as the new measure of debt rather than the current yardstick of underlying public sector net debt, then that could well prove to be a masterstroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shift to PSNFL would give her greater headroom to meet her debt reduction target, because it includes a wider mix of state assets and liabilities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves after she addressed the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

What Yorkshire needs is a break from the orthodoxy that has for too long left the region fighting with its hands tied.

Investment in infrastructure and skills is the key to unlocking the region’s economic potential and delivering that much vaunted growth that the Government has talked about.

While the importance of the upcoming Budget cannot be understated, what comes after is just as important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Government does deliver on its pledge to protect the NHS budget, then some public services could continue to feel the squeeze. This is despite it likely to be one of the biggest tax-raising budgets ever. That is why the focus needs to switch towards efficiency. Throwing money at problems isn’t always going to yield the desired results.