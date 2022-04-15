As one of Yorkshire’s proudest institutions, it has provided a warm and welcoming venue for families for more than a century, affording them the simple luxury of a superb cup of Yorkshire Tea and allowing them to come together to share each other's company.

It is therefore no surprise whatsoever to learn that analysis of consumer trends has shown Bettys to be one of the best places in the country for afternoon tea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis of consumer trends has shown Bettys to be one of the best places in the country for afternoon tea.

The chains five tea rooms in Harrogate, York, Ilkley, Northallerton and Harlow Carr define the British tea making experience.

Bettys and its parent company Taylors of Harrogate make a difference worldwide with its ethical supply chain policy and sustainability agenda.