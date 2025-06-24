North South inequalities are leading to poorer quality of life for older people
The Northern Health Science Alliance’s report ‘Ageing in the North’, highlights an “alarming” range of disadvantages faced by older people living in the North.
Inequality has eaten away at the quality of life of so many older northerners, leaving them struggling.
What this shows is that inequality is baked into the lives of many people living in the North and they pay the price from cradle to the grave.
This isn’t just a question of fairness for the sake of fairness, as important as that is. However, it is also an economic imperative that older people in the North do not fall so far behind their southern counterparts.
There are an estimated 904,200 economically inactive 50-64 year olds in the North, 305,500 in Yorkshire and the Humber, contributing to a potential reduction in GDP of £10.9bn per year.
The cost to the NHS is also not insignificant. Falls and hip fractures cost the health service £315m and £588m in costs from treating conditions resulting from poor housing.
There is a clear need for a significant increase in investment in adult social care across the country but especially so in the North.
The report’s recommendations give the Government some food for thought. It calls for a a cross-government approach to prevent unequal ageing.
There are no quick fixes but older people in the North cannot be left at the mercy of inequalities that have blighted the region for too long.
