North Yorkshire needs more speed cameras because they save lives - Andy Brown

We can only hope that the family will be able to take some comfort from the support of a community that will never wish to let them walk alone. Unfortunately walking alone is exactly what the family will have to do on a day to day basis. All because of a car accident caused by a simple tyre blow out during overtaking.

Every bit as unfortunately there are residents from across Yorkshire who have also suffered irreparable losses as a result of traffic accidents. In 2023 there were 49 people who lost their lives on the roads in just the area of York and North Yorkshire. 420 people suffered serious injuries and 1627 experienced what were classified as slight.

Let me give you a flavour of what one of those slight injuries looks like. I was with two friends cycling ten years ago when one was knocked off his bike by a car driver getting a little too close whilst overtaking at an entirely legal speed.

The cyclist went by air ambulance to Leeds General. He spent several weeks there in intensive care. He then moved to Airedale Hospital where he spent three months. Ten years later his speech is still impaired and his mobility limited so much that he often uses a wheelchair. In official accident statistics his injuries were recorded as slight because no one was prosecuted.

It has long been established that one of the things that makes the biggest difference to the extent of the injuries that are suffered is speed. It is very rare for someone to be killed by a vehicle that was travelling at 20 miles per hour. Even if they don’t react and slow down only 10 per cent of impacts at that speed cause death. At 30 miles per hour it rises to 50 per cent and at 40 miles per hour it jumps to 90 per cent.

So, it makes good practical sense to restrict traffic speeds on busy roads that pass through communities where people walk and cycle and to prioritise people over traffic in residential areas. This is particularly important in rural villages where through traffic has got used to travelling at a fast speed and then needs to slow up to take account of children getting to school, late night drinkers emerging from the local pub and the likelihood of people to be trying to cross the road or pull out from junctions with limited vision.

That is why some of us have been campaigning long and hard to get average speed cameras and on occasion fixed ones fitted in North Yorkshire hot spots where there is heavy through traffic passing through the centre of an otherwise quiet village.

Finally, after years of campaigning we achieved some success. The new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and his Deputy who is responsible for this area of policy, to their credit, are considering a change. They put one single speed camera onto the county’s huge network of roads to see whether the cameras work.

Why we needed to restrict the change to a test in one location is questionable. After all, these cameras work very effectively in every other part of the country.

There are also question marks about why this particular location was chosen despite the local councillor not being in favour when there are 81 parishes in North Yorkshire that have written to the Deputy Mayor asking for protection.

Yet the biggest question mark must be what went on in the mind of the person who decided that they were so cross about this attempt to slow down driving speed in a dangerous location that they went out and knocked down the camera within hours of it being installed.

Presumably they destroyed the camera because they want the freedom to drive carelessly in dangerous locations and put other people’s lives at risk?

The much-criticised Welsh scheme that restricts drivers to 20 mph on roads going through the middle of residential communities reduced the number of deaths and serious injuries by 100 in a single year. That good news received a lot less publicity than the complaints about inconvenience to motorists when the scheme began.

So, it is to be hoped that the Deputy Mayor will keep going and increase her efforts to protect the residents of North Yorkshire villages living with the blight of fast through traffic.

One of the villages I represent is Cowling which is a location that suffers this problem day in and day out. Across the nearby border in Lancashire residents are protected by newly installed average speed cameras which properly slow down traffic along dangerous roads. In Cowling the only protection are the 30mph signs and the hope that drivers will responsibly obey them.