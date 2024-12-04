North Yorkshire needs to be prepared for rising sea levels - The Yorkshire Post says

The acute need to tackle climate change is driven home by rising sea levels. Entire communities could be devastated and the warnings in North Yorkshire show that it’s not just far off lands that are impacted.

The prediction of a rise of about a meter in sea level by 2100 is a major cause for concern. Especially as the prediction is supported by various expert bodies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the UK’s Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology.

While there are other more immediate matters that might be occupying the minds of leaders in North Yorkshire, not preparing for rising sea levels is not an option. It would be failing future generations.

Therefore the development of Whitby and Scarborough harbours is important not only environmentally but also economically.

A wintery seafront in Scarborough. PIC: Richard Ponter

There is also a wider conversation needed about investment in coastal towns and villages, which too often fly under the radar in terms of their importance.

Yorkshire’s coast in particular is unique. It has something for everyone, from protected wildlife to leisure activities. That is why much care is needed to ensure that it is looked after.

Time is beginning to run out. Chris Bourne, North Yorkshire Council’s head of harbours and coastal infrastructure admitted that in the past “we could kick the can slightly down the road” but said that deadlines for action were coming up quickly.