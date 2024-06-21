North Yorkshire Police’s about turn on gender ideology is a welcome move - Bill Carmichael

We have experienced the deep embarrassment of watching male officers, wearing make-up and nail varnish, tottering around their rainbow coloured squad cars on stiletto heels.

This could perhaps be dismissed as a bit of harmless silliness, but more seriously women have been investigated and arrested for simply discussing their rights in public or on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

At times the police have appeared to act as the flag-waving paramilitary wing of the militant trans movement.

North Yorkshire Police making arrests in Scarborough.

Yet officers are quick to blame the “lack of resources” to explain their failure to investigate real crimes.

Many ordinary coppers are utterly tired of all this nonsense, but it is a top-down authoritarian ideology imposed by senior officers because they see it as an easy way of progressing their careers.

Many senior officers seem not to care how this radical politicisation of policing is eroding public trust in their ability to enforce the law without fear or favour.

But something even more sinister has been happening behind the scenes - the deliberate falsification of the public record for purely ideological reasons.

The accurate collection of crime statistics is absolutely essential for the development of public policy and the efficient allocation of police resources.

Yet many police forces around the country are tampering with the records of crimes in a way that makes the data completely unreliable.

For example many forces, including until recently my own in North Yorkshire, have adopted a policy of recording a crime according to the perpetrator’s “gender identity”, rather than their actual birth sex.

This means that if a man commits a rape, and then declares he identifies as a woman, that crime will be categorised in the official record as being committed by a female.

This really matters. Because the proportion of crimes committed by women is small, particularly when it comes to violent and sexual offences, such falsifications of the record can completely skew the statistics so as to make them useless.

It also contravenes clear College of Policing guidance which states: “In law, the gender of an individual is their gender as registered at birth unless they have been issued with a Gender Recognition Certificate under the Gender Recognition Act 2004.”

Three months ago I attended an online public meeting organised by the then North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, at which the then acting Chief Constable, Elliot Foskett, answered questions submitted by members of the public.

It perhaps needs explaining that neither of these people are currently in post. The role of the North Yorkshire PCC has been folded into the new combined authority for York and North Yorkshire, and Mr Foskett is retiring.

In answer to a written question Mr Foskett made it clear that if a crime was committed by a man who identified as a woman, North Yorkshire police would record that crime according to the perpetrator’s gender identity and not his birth sex.

After the meeting I wrote a letter of complaint to Ms Metcalfe pointing out that the acting chief constable was acting contrary to the law, government policy and College of Policing guidance. My letter was apparently passed on to the newly appointed chief constable, Tim Forber.

Recently I received a detailed reply from Mr Forber and I am delighted to report that some semblance of sanity seems to have returned to my local police force.

Mr Forber wrote: “I can confirm that North Yorkshire Police records the gender of a person committing an offence as their sex at birth, where this information is known, provided or obtained.”

The Chief Constable went on to explain that in some circumstances it can be challenging for the police to obtain this information, and that the government has ordered a review of how data on sex and gender identity is recorded by public bodies, which is due to report in September this year.

So the good news is that the grown ups are back in charge of North Yorkshire Police. The bad news is that other police forces around the country are still playing this deceptive statistical sleight of hand.