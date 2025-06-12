North Yorkshire's 'customers' deserve a fairer funding deal from Government: Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I write with announcements already made about increases in NHS spending (a manifesto commitment), Putin-induced but Trump-endorsed increases in defence spending, and a deluge of weekend leaks that that more money then ever before will be put directly into schools, then for local government and importantly for the services we deliver the outlook does not look positive.

In particular I worry that there will be a proportionate shift in our share of the spending cake away from rural areas to more densely-populated areas. Let me repeat, I don’t think the different parts of local government should be in competition. A rising tide should float all boats upwards. I just fear the tide is going out.

I hope I’m wrong, and Wednesday will have proven that, one way or another.

Carl Les, Leader of North Yorkshire County Council.

We started a legal action because of the sudden hit we received earlier this year when £13 million was abruptly taken away from us and importantly the services we provide to our residents. A judicial review (JR) is a conversation in front of a judge where both sides can argue their case, not about the outcome because it is the right of the decision-maker at whatever level, national, regional or local, to make a decision, however unpopular.

It is about the process, the rationale that led to that decision. We spent about £1,200 of North Yorkshire taxpayers` money on the first steps of a JR – the “letter before action” written by our legal team with a little support from a barrister skilled in local government law. The next step would be stating our case in court.

However, as I received an invitation to meet with the Minister, Jim McMahon, to have the same conversation, we stopped that process. That meeting took place last week, and our communications team have produced a detailed account which may well be published elsewhere.

In essence we were able to make our key points to him – that although rural areas appear affluent, and in places are affluent, there are numerous pockets of deprivation (five of the most deprived wards in the country are in North Yorkshire), and our overall economy has high cost housing, but with lower income wages; access to services and facilities is often distant; the cost of service delivery in rural areas is higher because of sparsity and travel reducing productivity; and our Rural Services Support Grant did just that, it supported rural delivery, and was not just squirreled away into reserves.

I am pleased the Minister listened, but countered robustly that since introducing this redirection of funding, no more councils had served Section 114 notices warning of “bankruptcy”, so in his view the policy had worked. That may be so, and I respect the sincerity in his thinking about that, but Peter has paid Paul, and I’m paid to represent Peter.

However I am also pleased that he has invited us to take part in a working group to consider how future funding formulae should be developed – the Fairer Funding review local government has asked for.

In the meantime, the work of the council continues. As a large organisation, with thousands of staff serving hundreds of thousands of residents, customers and clients across the largest geography of any council in England, we have literally millions of transactions happening each year.

All those are managed effectively on a daily basis as you would expect, but once a quarter the Executive Committee meets along with Scrutiny chairs, and any other elected members who want to attend, to challenge the Council’s performance. Today’s good should only be tomorrow’s acceptable.

I know opposition colleagues object to us using the term customers – they are residents, they say – but that misses a fundamental point.

Everybody should be a customer of everybody, internally as well as externally. A lesson I learnt from a director of an international hotel company was that “unlike the popular mantra, the customer may not always be right, but the customer is always the customer, and you must work to at least meet their expectations, if not exceed them”.

We elected councillors would do well to remember we exist to serve our customers, not ourselves. Some colleagues think that to make savings we should cut back on consultation, but how then do we gather data on customer expectations? Tell me a cheaper way that`s as effective.

At this last performance meeting I was particularly focused on our first contact with our customers, whatever channel they use, face to face, telephone, email and now AI. This “front door” has to be as “open” as possible, as responsive as possible, as effective in “right first time” as possible because this is first contact.

All other performance flows from this.