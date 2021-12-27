North Yorkshire’s defining years begins now – The Yorkshire Post says

What will unitary status mean for North Yorkshire in the years ahead?

This newspaper, for one, remains of the view that NYCC must continue to work collaboratively with the seven district councils that will soon come under its auspices in order to bring about a smooth transition which protects day-to-day services – the primary objective.

Nevertheless, the shake-up is also an opportunity to create a new public service rural ethos which prioritises those issues, from affordable housing to digital connectivity and investment in market towns, that matter most of all to families who are fortunate to live in England’s largest and most beautiful county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, while there will inevitably be challenges as one council assumes responsibility for all services from the coast to the Lancashire border, many of the key challenges, such as housing, social mobility, tourism and job creation, are common to all and do transcend rural, urban and coastal areas.

Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire County Council.

But there is one issue, more than all others, that will determine the ability of an enlarged NYCC to do its best for the people that it is proud to serve and that is social care.

And until the London Government recognises that all town halls need far more sustained support on care costs if they’re to balance their books and keep future council tax rises within reason, then North Yorkshire County Council will struggle to realise the opportunities that unitary status is supposed to unlock in the years ahead.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.