North Yorkshire's hospitality sector needs to be cherished - Philip Bolson

This week the York & North Yorkshire Chamber has launched its Hospitality Forum. It has been designed to be outward looking and deal not only with what is happening right now but also looking to the future. Its purpose is to give the sector a voice when it needs it the most.

Philip Bolson is the owner of consultancy firm Mr B Hospitality and chairman of the Hospitality Forum. PIC: James Hardisty.

This voice will be used to help influence those that need to be influenced – and there are many. Local and central government, those who teach, those who influence a young person’s choice of job or career, the media, investors, developers, those that work with government to gain funding for the region, those that help anyone who is looking for work or want to gain new skills.

It has been put together to listen, understand, learn, influence, support, champion and celebrate all that this amazing sector stands for.

Seven broad areas have been identified that the Forum will work on, and we would encourage any person or organisation that has anything to do with hospitality to get involved. These are to ensure hospitality is on the agenda of all councils and relevant organisations, that there is a “seat around the table”. To lobby and help local and central governments understand what support and intervention is needed. Encourage financial support for the sector including affordable funding and grants, grants, and affordable finance. Shift the perception of the sector and celebrate and share best practice.

It will work to encourage and support hospitality engagement with the circular economy and environment and to understand the skill shortage, what and how we teach and the different ways of getting people into work.

I am lucky in that most days I get to spend time with people in hospitality, a sector that I believe is the beating heart of our region. This involves speaking with those who own and who work in the sector, from seasoned operators to those just starting out and those that support it in a myriad of ways, whether that be design, marketing, HR, food and drink suppliers or the professional services.

Despite the fact that I have been in hospitality now for over 30 years I am always amazed at the creativity, tenacity, warmth, and compassion that those in hospitality have.

Of course, most in hospitality are exactly that - hospitable.

From tiny cafes and roadside vendors to large, branded restaurants, York and North Yorkshire has it all. The locations, the skill, and the people.

Hospitality continues to have significant challenges and continues to show its resilience and willingness to change. However, its survival and need for growth cannot be underestimated as it underpins a significant part of the region’s economy and overall well being.

Many of us are aware of these issues. These obstacles are resulting in reduced trading hours and business closures, making the recruitment and retention of staff even harder and leading to subdued and stalled investment.

We believe that change will come from the region, its people and businesses within it.

Most of us love hospitality and as such should nurture and cherish it. I t is a sector we need to use and support. The saying ‘you never really miss it till it’s gone’ has never been as true as it is right now.

