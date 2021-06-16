North Yorkshire’s rural buses; the route forward after Lonely Planet accolade – The Yorkshire Post says

North Yorkshire County Council is preparing to publish a new blueprint for buses.

For, while the acclaimed travel guide named the spectacularly scenic route across the North York Moors as one of its top six road trips in the country, it is very much dependent on visitors having access to their own transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this is critical as policy-makers in England’s largest county look to persuade more people – whether it be existing residents or tourists – to shun their cars in the interests of the environment.

The future of rural buses in North Yorkshire is in the spotlight.

Not only does this require NYCC to assert itself with bus operators over the reliability of services, but it also requires the Government to be much more sympathetic towards rural local authorities when it comes to subsidising those routes where the public interest demands much better bus services than at present.