Nothing to be gained in meekly agreeing to spend a fortune on policing Trump’s idea of a peace deal in Ukraine - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast your mind to the start of Vladimir Putin’s war and it was assumed by almost every commentator that the Ukrainians had no chance of defending their country against an invasion carried out by one of the most heavily armed countries on the planet. Instead, what happened is that Putin put in harm’s way an army that had clumsy tactics, inefficient equipment and low morale. The Ukrainians have proved very capable of defending themselves against that.

Throughout this brutal war the Russian army and its allies have suffered horrendous losses of people and resources and it is far from clear that Putin can continue to push new troops into the meat grinder or avoid the accumulating economic consequences of failure on the battlefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is therefore no inevitability about a Russian victory in this horribly drawn out war. Unless President Donald Trump grants it to them.

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. PIC: Pool via AP

That is what is so disturbing about the way the new US government is betraying the Ukrainian people and its European allies, including Britain. It is a deliberate decision to grant the aggressor a victory that he hasn’t earned.

A reasonable peace deal that provides a secure future for the people of Ukraine and the rest of Europe would be very welcome. A stitch up that grants Putin everything he wants is not.

What Trump is agreeing to is either a staggeringly naïve capitulation to a bully or a deliberate decision to divide up someone else’s country and pocket the economic benefits of exploiting its resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trump and Putin seem to think that only their opinions matter and the rest of the world will just have to put up with whatever they decide. They may be right. They don’t have to be.

What they have imposed on the rest of us is nothing less than a complete victory for Putin. Territory taken from Ukraine by force of arms will be retained. Check. Security guarantees that come with being part of NATO abandoned. Check. Mineral resources divided up between US and Russian nationalists with no regard for the best interests of Ukrainians. Check. Democratic European governments excluded from peace talks on a European issue. Check. Blaming Ukraine for the Russian invasion. Check. Badmouthing Zelensky and preferring a compliant puppet government. Check.

If the British people don’t want to sit idly by whilst the Ukrainian people lose their independence, their safety and basic rights like freedom of speech then it is going to be necessary for our government to stand firmly alongside its European allies and say that we will continue to help Ukraine to remain a free country.

At the moment there is reluctance to do this for two reasons. One is that it might upset Donald Trump and he might then be nasty to us. That is a pathetically weak reason. He is already being nasty to us on issues such as tariffs and there is never anything to gain by trying to placate a bully. He can spot weakness a mile off. If we let him make decisions without us and against our best interests once, he will do it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second problem is troops and money. This is actually somewhat easier to sort out than it sounds. Some of the weaponry used in this war has proved to be extremely expensive and not particularly effective. Other weapons have proved exceptionally effective and dirt cheap.

The Ukrainians have paralysed the large Russian fleet by deploying home-made marine drones which have destroyed or damaged ships so effectively that Putin dare not put them to sea. Ukraine has also defended the battlefield front line using relatively simple technology.

Our country and our genuine allies are quite capable of supplying the kind of technology that is being used in this war relatively quickly and cheaply. There is no gain in wasting money on new nuclear capabilities and additional large battleships. These weapons have never been deployed in this conflict. It has been dominated by drones and by conventional armed forces. Even if we could afford to spend billions on costly vanity weapons, they would not be ready to be deployed before this conflict will almost certainly be over. We could afford to supply a lot more logistical support and drone style technology quite quickly.

What the British government needs to display is determination and imagination. There is nothing to be gained in meekly agreeing to spend a fortune on policing Trump’s idea of a peace deal. There is much to be gained by keeping alive the concept of a free Ukraine. We need to up the supply of weapons they can use right now to defend themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appeasement of bullies is a very expensive policy. Supporting our allies with the equipment they tell us they need is the best way to secure Ukraine’s future and a genuinely equal peace settlement.