Now is the time for the Labour Government to show decisiveness on the domestic front - David Blunkett

“You might have another heart attack”, they only half joked. The new Labour Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, had decided to abolish the Winter Fuel Allowance for all but those on pension credit. This affected close to 10 million men and women, a cohort who regularly vote. “Well,” I pronounced, “that’s a surefire way of ending any honeymoon period for the new government”.

Clearly the Treasury boffins had won the battle to persuade her that the bond markets would like a tough message.

So here we are, a year on, with the very recent U-turn, plus the debacle on Treasury driven policy on welfare reform and efforts are underway to reverse the political damage.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have a photo taken. PIC: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire

Something else struck me recently which has received virtually no publicity at all: the dual consultation relating to local government finance. These are primarily about the way in which local government funding is distributed and removing some of the dedicated streams of funding and grants to achieve a particular, nationally agreed, goal.

What links the decision last year on winter fuel and on the projected changes to the way in which local authorities receive central government cash, is interesting. Both these proposals have been on the Treasury shelf for a very long time. In fact, way back in the early 2000s, the late John Prescott, as Deputy Leader - who was then in charge of Communities and Local Government – was persuaded to do exactly what is now being proposed for consolidating grants.

The coalition government, and then the Conservatives, restored ring-fenced funding for a very specific reason.

Namely, to achieve the overall goal that the government was seeking to deliver to people at a local level, whilst local authorities were responsible for carrying out the delivery.

My old friend, John Prescott, was trumpeting the “single pot" as a great decentralising measure. The problem was (and will still be) that the money just disappears into a black hole and no one quite knows what's been spent on what and whether the pronouncements from secretaries of state are being carried through on the ground.

What's more, the Treasury can cut back on funding and it's the local authority that gets the blame for the disappearing dedicated services, not central government.

In fact, no one gets the benefit of this. Central government can't pull the levers to achieve what is necessary to bring about rapid change and direct improvement in people's lives and local government is likely to be the fall guy when things just don't happen.

In my view, there could not be a more welcome gift to Nigel Farage and Reform UK by a Labour government after one year in office.

If the Labour government is to see off this genuine and major threat in the next three and a half years, then there must be a complete change of mindset. Rapid action, focused funding, clear and monitorable delivery must be the order of the day.

I have strongly welcomed the commitments in the Spending Review and the Industrial Strategy for long overdue capital investment in infrastructure; from housing to rapid transit and rail to hospitals and schools.

But there is a problem. All of this is long-term. Vitally necessary and extremely politically responsible, but it doesn't have an immediate impact on the daily lives of those who are fed up with traditional politics.

With the slow pace of change, with the inability of democracy to come up with the goods in sufficient time to have an impact on living standards and the well-being of those who vote.

If we haven't learned the lessons of Donald Trump and what's happening elsewhere in the world, then we will be directly responsible for the consequences.

It is down to this Labour government to see off the far-right nonsense of Farage and his ilk.

The impossible promises and the exploitation of grievance and victimhood can only be dealt with by the most decisive political action.

Protecting democracy and persuading the electorate that traditional politics can still work, requires colleagues in government to break the ‘Yes, Minister’ cycle. The message must be: ‘No, I've heard the arguments, but just get on with it and do it now’.

Not making a decision is, in fact, a decision. It is a decision to allow things to drift, continue in the way they always have done and then to regret, at length, the failure to have seen the danger coming in time to do something about it.

Unblocking the bottleneck in Number 10 Downing Street means loosening the grip of control freaks and letting Ministers act decisively.

So, a year in, it is still not too late. There is time to mirror the extraordinary success of Keir Starmer and his colleagues on the international scene.

The reputation of Britain has risen dramatically: there is collaboration between the UK and other partners on security and defence.

The genuine success of trade agreements in an ever-changing and uncertain world deserves applause.

Now, and I mean now, is the time for the same decisiveness, the same confidence and the same aplomb applied to domestic policy here at home.