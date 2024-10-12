Offshore opportunities are too good to pass up for Scarborough - The Yorkshire Post says
That much is evident from the calls to develop Scarborough Harbour into a hub that serves vast offshore farms in the North Sea. More should be done to leverage its geographical advantage on the east coast.
While there are warnings that Scarborough "has a lot of catching up to do" if it's going to replicate the success of Grimsby Docks, which has grown into the world's largest offshore operations and maintenance hub "from nothing" just over a decade ago, it is not an insurmountable task.
In fact, Grimsby can serve as inspiration for Scarborough with Iain Butterworth, chair of Humber Marine Renewables, saying that “nobody” had anticipated Grimsby’s success.
The push for renewables is only going to get stronger with the climate emergency growing ever more urgent.This will only create opportunities for towns like Scarborough but they need to be positioned to take advantage of this drive towards net zero.
There’s the potential for a virtuous circle to be created with opportunities begetting more opportunities. And this means more jobs for local people.
North Yorkshire Council chief executive Richard Flinton said the council is trying to get across to people that "it's a new start and we will look seriously at the opportunity".
Scarborough has a long and proud maritime history and there’s no reason why that cannot continue with the development of green technologies.
