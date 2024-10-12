Offshore opportunities are too good to pass up for Scarborough - The Yorkshire Post says

Scarborough is synonymous with a day out at the seaside but there is so much more potential for the town than just the tourist economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That much is evident from the calls to develop Scarborough Harbour into a hub that serves vast offshore farms in the North Sea. More should be done to leverage its geographical advantage on the east coast.

While there are warnings that Scarborough "has a lot of catching up to do" if it's going to replicate the success of Grimsby Docks, which has grown into the world's largest offshore operations and maintenance hub "from nothing" just over a decade ago, it is not an insurmountable task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Grimsby can serve as inspiration for Scarborough with Iain Butterworth, chair of Humber Marine Renewables, saying that “nobody” had anticipated Grimsby’s success.

Scarborough's South Bay pictured on Easter weekend. PIC: Richard Ponter

The push for renewables is only going to get stronger with the climate emergency growing ever more urgent.This will only create opportunities for towns like Scarborough but they need to be positioned to take advantage of this drive towards net zero.

There’s the potential for a virtuous circle to be created with opportunities begetting more opportunities. And this means more jobs for local people.

North Yorkshire Council chief executive Richard Flinton said the council is trying to get across to people that "it's a new start and we will look seriously at the opportunity".