Ollie Robinson and a need for digital citizenship lessons – The Yorkshire Post says

This controversy, and claims a second England player posted derogatory remarks online when under the age of 16, highlights the need for digital citizenship to take a far more prominent role on the primary school curriculum.

After all, a great many youngsters are digitally-savvy by the time that they begin school and lessons about personal development, responsibility and becoming mature citizens needs to complement the monitoring of screen time, and use, that is hopefully being undertaken by parents and relatives.

Ollie Robinson in action for England at Lord's last weekend before being suspended over historic tweets.

And such education will also mean that there is then no excuse, or justification, for young people showing the type of immaturity – and offence – shaming England cricketers and others.

