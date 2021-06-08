Ollie Robinson: Why Boris Johnson is guilty of hypocrisy over player’s suspension – Yorkshire Post Letters

Ollie Robinson has been suspended by England after the emergence of historic racist and sexist tweets.

IT comes as no surprise that our Prime Minister feels the suspension of Test debutant Ollie Robinson by the England and Wales Cricket Board was over the top (The Yorkshire Post, June 8).

What else could we expect from a politician who has used equally inappropriate language about those who are not like himself: white, male and privileged?

This was England's Ollie Robinson in Test match action at Lord's on Saturday.

The cricketer should not represent his country for at least the rest of the season.

When he made those comments, he had already started a professional career – he was not a callow schoolboy.

If we really are seeking a truly inclusive society, regardless of social, racial or gender background, then all those in positions of influence need to be held fully to account.

Robinson may well be. I hope he learns from it and emerges a better man and a successful professional cricketer. Sadly, Boris Johnson will probably never be held to proper account, and we need to ask uncomfortable questions about our society and our politics to work out why.

Boris Johnson has questioned the suspension of England cricketer Ollie Robinson.