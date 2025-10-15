Once selfishness becomes the norm, trust begins to evaporate - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the things that you will hear parents and teachers trying to get children to understand and they are concepts that form the bedrock of our civilisation.

By comparison few of us want our children to grow up to be selfish, boastful liars who go all out to get the maximum share of whatever is going without caring about the consequences for others.

There are reasons why we value the basic principles of decent behaviour. We belong to a species that became successful because it was good at working together for a common purpose.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House. PIC: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Human beings were never the toughest animal on the African plains where our species first evolved. It was because we collaborated that we proved able to out compete some much stronger species.

We are, of course, individuals with our own self interests and every one of us pursues those interests on occasion regardless of whether it helps the whole of humanity, our nation, our local community or our family. Society can cope with that provided there are enough other times when we work on behalf of others without expecting immediate reward or any reward. When too many people become selfish then families, communities or entire civilisations tend to fail.

Our society depends on a balance being struck between our individual creative sides and our loyalty to a collective. Most of us manage to achieve that most of the time.

There are, of course, people who are at the extreme end of any spectrum. When a soldier lays down their life for the community or the principles that they hold dear it represents an exceptional level of commitment and, provided the cause is a good one, genuinely heroic action at its best. A nurse who forgoes opportunities to earn larger salaries in easier work because of a desire to do worthwhile work contributes to society in very similar ways.

At the other end of the spectrum there are those who routinely lie, make exaggerated and implausible claims about their own achievements, bully others, and turn arrogance into an art form.

That has happened throughout human history and we have managed to survive by a complex juggling act between allowing a sensible degree of rule breaking that brings change whilst exercising enough collective control over harmfully selfish behaviour to avoid society breaking down.

In normal times a combination of taught values and generally accepted rules and laws has enabled our society to remain healthy. Those who betrayed those values faced widespread disapproval. Until now.

We are entering a new and very dangerous era in which some of the very richest and most powerful members of our society are prospering by pursuing their own personal interests regardless of the impact on others. The example they seem to be setting is that lying, cheating, and bullying brings great rewards. Meanwhile those who work in jobs like health, teaching or care are increasingly feeling that their willingness to work on behalf of others results in low pay, poor working conditions, powerlessness and a feeling of desperation about the impossibility of doing the job the way they think it should be done.

What example does it set when the President of the United States lies so casually that he can claim to have never met the former British Ambassador to the United States despite there being pictures of them together a week before making the statement? What does it do to moral values when the man at the top boasts in the shower room that he can grab any woman because they like that from rich and powerful people and still gets elected?

Where is the incentive for anyone to work hard for others if they witness dodgy Conservative politicians, who lost their positions because of incompetence or greed, finding they can reclaim their careers if they switch to Reform UK and copy Trump?

What does it do to the soul of a nation when newly elected Labour Ministers prove quick to accept theatre tickets and clothes and so many of its policies seem to have been inspired by lobbyists who made hefty donations to the party before the election?

How does someone who survived the Grenfell Tower disaster and was told it must never happen again feel after a seemingly endless enquiry results in no corporate bosses going to prison for building with such shoddy materials that their relatives burned to death?

If bad behaviour goes unpunished or is even rewarded whilst we treat caring people like mugs then we risk losing the very things that hold our society together. Once utter selfishness becomes the norm for a more than a small minority in our community all trust starts to be lost. It becomes everyone for themselves.

That wasn’t a good recipe for survival out on the African plains and it is an even worse strategy for survival in a complex, heavily interdependent and increasingly international society.

It has never been more important to back honesty and decency in politics and to stand firm against the liars and cheats.