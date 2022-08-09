One million views for Project Yorkshire film is well deserved milestone - The Yorkshire Post says

Project Yorkshire world premiere at Everymans cinema, Trinity, Leeds. Pictured Sid Sadowskyj with knights in shinning armour from Histrionics.

Two people who embody that spirit are Bradford-born filmmakers Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj.

The 37-year-old film-makers have worked on big name movies like The Hobbit and won Best British Film at the 2019 National Film Awards UK for their own true life coming-of-age story, Scott and Sid.

They recently added to this impressive CV with their short film Project Yorkshire: A Playground Like No Other.

The beautiful film, narrated by Sean Bean, showcases all that is great about Yorkshire – new and old. It has caught the mood of the public with the video collectively garnering over one million views – fitting recognition for the two Yorkshiremen, who clearly hold an affinity to their home region.