One million views for Project Yorkshire film is well deserved milestone - The Yorkshire Post says

Two people who embody that spirit are Bradford-born filmmakers Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj.
The 37-year-old film-makers have worked on big name movies like The Hobbit and won Best British Film at the 2019 National Film Awards UK for their own true life coming-of-age story, Scott and Sid.
They recently added to this impressive CV with their short film Project Yorkshire: A Playground Like No Other.
The beautiful film, narrated by Sean Bean, showcases all that is great about Yorkshire – new and old. It has caught the mood of the public with the video collectively garnering over one million views – fitting recognition for the two Yorkshiremen, who clearly hold an affinity to their home region.
Congratulations to the duo on being so successful in bringing this worthy project together.