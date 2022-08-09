One million views for Project Yorkshire film is well deserved milestone - The Yorkshire Post says

This great region of our’s has a lot to offer and in the words of home grown Hollywood star Sean Bean, we get things done.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 4:45 pm
Project Yorkshire world premiere at Everymans cinema, Trinity, Leeds. Pictured Sid Sadowskyj with knights in shinning armour from Histrionics.
Two people who embody that spirit are Bradford-born filmmakers Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj.

The 37-year-old film-makers have worked on big name movies like The Hobbit and won Best British Film at the 2019 National Film Awards UK for their own true life coming-of-age story, Scott and Sid.

They recently added to this impressive CV with their short film Project Yorkshire: A Playground Like No Other.

The beautiful film, narrated by Sean Bean, showcases all that is great about Yorkshire – new and old. It has caught the mood of the public with the video collectively garnering over one million views – fitting recognition for the two Yorkshiremen, who clearly hold an affinity to their home region.

Congratulations to the duo on being so successful in bringing this worthy project together.

