Forty-seven per cent of those questioned aged between 16 and 21 said they would prefer to be living in a world without the technology as it fails to make them happy.

A shocking 68 per cent of the 1,293 young Britons asked admitted they felt worse about themselves after spending time online.

Some 42 per cent confessed to lying to their parents or guardians about what they do online, while over a quarter (27 per cent) say they have pretended to be a different person and 42 per cent say they have made out they are a different age.

A survery has suggested nearly half of young people would prefer life without the web. Picture: Adobe.

These statistics stack up yet more evidence that something needs to be done about the march of mobile phones, attacking the next generation’s mental health. Politicians promise action, but nothing ever happens. The odd school pops above the parapet, with some forward-thinking headteacher saying what a difference banning ‘phones have made to learning and general wellbeing, but none of these findings ever get rolled out as a national initiative.

Trying to think of positives, the way internet connection has made the world a smaller place is phenomenal. With now grown-up children, one most recently working in New Zealand, it was amazing to have photographs sent so regularly.

Thinking about it though, such ease of communication could be looked upon as a backwards step. Does it make us lazy? While The Daughter was over there, this luddite mother made the effort to write some letters. If the recipient were cornered, she would - without a shadow of a doubt - say those scribbled notes from home meant more than any online catchup.

As an aside, it was £3.20 to post these missives, compared to the rip-off £1.70 of sending mail first class in this country. A cost that is a national disgrace and should never have been allowed to be implemented. Just think of all those Christmas, birthday and condolence cards that are no longer sent. Nobody can convince an online platitude is the same as a card to pop on the mantlepiece.

Out of touch with school holidays, the recent spring half-term caught this correspondent by surprise. An enormous difference between youngsters now and back when we were young is this need to be entertained. Being bored was part of growing up and a hugely underrated activity. Whether it made us read a book, ride a bike or ask our parents if they needed a hand with any jobs.

Poor parents these days are bombarded with images on their ‘phones of other families going to theme parks and having a wonderful time. They must feel under pressure to keep up and provide similar super experiences for their own children. Likewise, offspring must feel a bit flat if they are sat scrolling down their ‘phone and they see everybody else having some marvellous action-packed day trip or other. All, of course, involving spending money.

A huge believer in the old saying ‘what you don’t know can’t hurt you,’ the mental health of the entire population aged under 25 would doubtless be boosted if they didn’t spend half the day looking at what a wonderful time everybody else was having. Or, that they appear to be having.

This is awful, but nowadays it is not uncommon to meet somebody and them bear no resemblance to their online image.

Mates of our children have been introduced and in real life they can look nothing like the photographs that have been plastered over social media. A tight rein has to be kept on this mother, for fear that she accidentally says ‘gosh, I didn’t recognise you’ to somebody who looks nothing like their heavily filtered Instagram photographs.

In this funny old world it’s a joy to get out in real life and many people will hopefully be going along to one of the hundreds of farms being opened this weekend.

The 19 thannual Open Farm Sunday this June 8 has since 2006 welcomed well over three million people onto farms for the rural community’s annual open day.

The organising body LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) does a wonderful job in helping farmers open their gates to the public, giving great advice on organising walks and demonstrations.