Openness to wind farms shows Yorkshire people are pragmatic about energy needs - The Yorkshire Post says

The energy supplier says the public generally is more open to wind farms being built near them.
It strengthens the argument for lifting the ban on new onshore wind developments in England.
People’s attitudes towards onshore wind in this region are driven by pragmatism. Far too often this is overlooked and lazy assumptions of nimbyism are applied during discussions around energy infrastructure. But the key to any infrastructure’s success is that the communities whose doorstep it occupies feel the benefit.
Last year, Octopus launched its third local wind tariff in Halifax allowing people to benefit from cheap, green energy when it’s available.
The people of Yorkshire are acutely aware of the need for energy independence and there is clearly no quick fix to this problem.
That is why the country needs to pursue a mix of renewable energy that will ensure the lights stay on while simultaneously limiting the damage caused to the environment.
Towns and cities will also need to rethink how our future energy needs are met. The district heat network in Hull is a good example of this.
Alongside wind power, the country will need other forms of renewables as well and must seek to drive further development in this space. Yorkshire has already shown itself to have the technical expertise needed when it comes to renewable energy. There’s no reason why it can’t be at the forefront of delivering forward thinking solutions.