Opportunity for Hull and East Yorkshire to join the devolution party as the region heads to the polls
While West, North and South Yorkshire have all secured devolution deals, it is time for this part of the region to join the party.
Whoever prevails at the polls, it is important for them to remember what they are representing. It is not the colour of the rosette but rather the hue of the Yorkshire rose.
The opportunity to work collaboratively with other parts of Yorkshire and the North is one too good to pass up.
Another opportunity that is too good to pass up is that presented by the transition to net zero. The importance of tackling climate change cannot be ignored. Businesses and investors in the Humber Estuary see the potential. The foundations are already in place. As a region we cannot stand still and let the transition pass us by.
Some jobs will be lost to net zero but in order to replace them with green jobs the region needs to move fast. Mistakes of the past where entire communities were left behind cannot be repeated.
By the same token, the blackouts in Spain and Portugal show the need for a measured approach. As former PM Sir Tony Blair says, there is a need for a “realistic” approach to climate change.
This election is not about delivering a verdict on Westminster but rather the destiny of this part of the region.
As has already been proven in other parts of the country, a Mayor can provide a strong voice and backed with meaningful powers deliver real change on the ground.
And the new Mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire must ensure they deliver for its people.
