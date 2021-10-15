Otley Lido reopening realistic after Sport England grant offer - The Yorkshire Post says

Friends of Otley Lido committee member Sarah Langli walks on what was the top of the pool at the site in Wharfemeadows Park in Otley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

So word this month of a campaign to reopen Otley Lido, which closed in 1993, raised a smile.

Now Sport England has committed £10,000 to the Friends of Otley Lido group – which needs £53,000 to progress to the next stage of its campaign – should its Crowdfunder effort reach the target figure by the November 1 deadline.

The Friends secured another boost with confirmation that Yorkshire Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee has backed the campaign and will appear at the derelict site this month.

Alistair Brownlee.