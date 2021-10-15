Otley Lido reopening realistic after Sport England grant offer - The Yorkshire Post says

So word this month of a campaign to reopen Otley Lido, which closed in 1993, raised a smile.
Now Sport England has committed £10,000 to the Friends of Otley Lido group – which needs £53,000 to progress to the next stage of its campaign – should its Crowdfunder effort reach the target figure by the November 1 deadline.
The Friends secured another boost with confirmation that Yorkshire Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee has backed the campaign and will appear at the derelict site this month.
This momentum makes the lido’s reopening a more realistic prospect which – after it was announced yesterday that Swim England and others wrote to the Government insisting swimming must play a key part of a national strategy for health – could do wonders for the wellbeing of people in the area.