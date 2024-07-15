Our mass transit network plans have the potential to transform West Yorkshire - Tracy Brabin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central to those missions is the need to achieve economic growth.

That’s something I’ve already started to deliver during my first term as Mayor of West Yorkshire, but we need to go further to unlock our region’s potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a huge opportunity to improve people’s lives – and boost economic growth – by improving our transport system and building a better-connected region.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Tracy Brabin Mayor of West Yorkshire, during a meeting with English regional mayors, at No 10 Downing Street in Westminster. PIC: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Indeed, improving transport is pivotal to delivering on West Yorkshire’s Local Growth Plan, which we’ll publish later this year.

We made big steps forward on transport during my first term, including my £2 Mayor’s Fares, improving walking and cycling routes and my decision to bring buses back under local control.

But I think we can and must go further, which is why we’ve spent the last couple of years developing the case for a new mass transit network, starting soon with two tram lines in Bradford and Leeds – the two most populated areas in our region for business, leisure and retail activity – forming a spine from which the future network will grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we see in Greater Manchester and Dublin, one or two routes are only the first step to a larger, more wide-reaching network.

We need to move people across our region more reliably and efficiently.

Trams are able to carry approximately four times the number of passengers of a typical bus.

They are also segregated from traffic, spending less time in jams, making them quicker and more reliable than other modes of transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed route options for this first phase.

People are being invited to have their say on a choice of proposed route options connecting central and South Leeds and Bradford to Leeds.

Our plans to regenerate the Bradford Southern Gateway, including a new train station, will play a key part in shaping mass transit in Bradford and will define the city’s future transport hub.

And in Leeds, trams will boost the regeneration of the Southbank area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your feedback will help us identify benefits and issues, improve our proposals and help us decide which options go forward to create a Leeds Line and a Bradford Line.

Once the Bradford Line and Leeds Line preferred routes are identified, we will hold further consultations next year to show you the plans for the preferred routes in more detail, including stop locations.

I have committed to spades in the ground by 2028 and we will be laser focused on that deadline.

High-speed, more frequent and reliable transport services will make it easier to get to work, see a gig, go to college or even pop round your nan’s for a cup of tea, bringing people and places closer together, and helping our communities thrive and our economy flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our region is a brilliant place to live, but still has so much untapped potential. West Yorkshire – home to 2.4 million people – is the fourth largest urban area in the UK, without a public transport network to match. And it’s not just me saying this.

Towards the end of last year, we got the backing of the National Infrastructure Commission, who said Leeds should be one of four city regions to receive a share of £22bn for major public transport schemes.

The commission’s chair, Sir John Armitt, said public transport is key to growing the size and productivity of our region.

Only 38 per cent of the population of Leeds are able to reach the city centre in 30 minutes on public transport - compared to an average for big European cities of 67 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re wasting too much time trying to get to the things we want to do.

Better transport means better jobs. Better jobs mean higher wages. Higher wages mean better standards of living for everyone.

Our Local Transport Plan shows how mass transit fits into this wider picture, and we launched the engagement on that plan today.

It brings the whole transport offer together in one plan; a truly integrated network, if you will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mass transit, buses, rail, cycling and walking all sitting together in one plan.

So please join me in spreading the word about the transport revolution happening in our community

I want it to work for your and your family, so what are you waiting for? Have your say at: wymasstransit.com.