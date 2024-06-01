Our plan will ensure the government works with Yorkshire mayors to deliver economic growth - Rachel Reeves

A few years ago, you might not have expected to hear this, but it really is true: in this election, stability is change. Just think about the political turmoil of the last few years. Five Prime Ministers. Seven Chancellors. Policies announced and swiftly scrapped, week on week. Taxes up and down like a yo-yo. Partygate. And of course, the mini budget.

This isn’t normal. Political instability has fuelled economic instability. We are now at the end of the first Parliament on record with living standards lower at the end than at the beginning. Taxes are at a 70 year high. National debt has more than doubled since 2010. The typical homeowner remortgaging this year will pay an additional £240 more every single month, as a result of the disastrous mini-budget.

During the local elections, I met a family in Redcar. The dad was doing an apprenticeship, the mum worked in a supermarket. They told me they spend every evening talking about money, because there’s just not enough to pay the bills. They are doing all the right things, but it is still barely enough to keep their heads above water. That’s not an uncommon story in Britain today.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers a speech during a visit to Rolls-Royce in Derby. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The changes that Keir Starmer has made as leader of the Labour Party over the last four years are all about bringing it back to the service of working people, to speak for ordinary families like that one.

Earlier this month, Labour set out six first steps for a better Britain: detailed plans to cut NHS waiting lists, strengthen our borders, crack down on antisocial behaviour, recruit new teachers, set up a new publicly owned energy champion in Great British Energy and stabilise our economy.

As Shadow Chancellor, that last pledge is my responsibility. Keir and I have always been clear that the first priority must be to repair our economy and revive economic growth: to boost living standards, fund our public services, and reinvigorate our high streets.

For years, Conservative governments have promised to get our economy growing – remember Liz Truss? – with little to show for it.

The problem is they have stuck to an increasingly old-fashioned view of how to grow an economy. They think that a strong economy can be built on the basis of only a few people, a few places and a few industries. The result has been a few pockets of the country powering ahead, while many communities – across Yorkshire and the north in particular – are left behind.

Labour would do things differently, drawing on the contribution of every part of the UK. Our plans would be based on three things: stability, investment and reform.

First, stability, so that we never again see a repeat of the mini budget and the damage it did to family finances.

We will introduce tough new spending rules, and a new fiscal lock so that no government can make significant and permanent tax and spending changes without a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

We are starting as we mean to go on: every line in Labour’s manifesto will be fully costed and fully funded. By keeping interest rates and mortgages as low as possible, and providing certainty for businesses, we can let families and businesses plan for the future again.

By contrast, the Conservatives have already racked up tens of billions of unfunded commitments in this campaign. There is no reason to think that the consequences this time would be any better than in 2022. The choice on stability is clear.

Second, we need a plan for investment. Today, Britain is the only one of the major G7 economies with investment below 20 per cent of its GDP. That’s not a problem the government can solve on its own: the lifeblood of economic growth is business investment.

That means taking a new approach to the relationship between government and business, with a modern industrial strategy and a new National Wealth Fund. That will invest alongside business in new and growing industries like renewable energy and carbon capture and storage.

Third, we need a wide-spanning programme of reform, to remove the barriers stopping businesses and workers from thriving. That includes overhauling our planning system, to get Britain building again. Our new deal for working people is a plan to make work pay and provide security in the workplace.

And crucially, we will reform our politics, by pushing power out of Westminster to the regional and local leaders who know their areas best.

In Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and now David Skaith, Labour mayors in Yorkshire are already stepping up to support regional businesses. A Labour government will work with them, to give them the powers their communities need.