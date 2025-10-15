Our sense of community has declined and we ignore the importance of belonging at society’s peril - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late boxer Ricky Hatton’s funeral last week was in stark contrast to the above and demonstrated a palpable sense of togetherness, a real coming together of friends and fans from all walks of life. A sense of old-fashioned community.

This correspondent can’t have been the only one who noticed something special prevailing as the city of Manchester mourned one of its own.

So many people had a tale about meeting the boxer, or knowing somebody who had randomly enjoyed a pint and a natter with him or been touched by his charity work.

Ricky Hatton's three-wheeled Reliant Robin leads the procession as it arrives at the Etihad Stadium, following his funeral earlier at Manchester Cathedral. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

There is no point pretending to have known very much about Hatton’s boxing career, but in mitigation it wasn’t necessary to be a diehard supporter to see how deserving he was of the much-used over the past few weeks ‘People’s Champion’ title.

It was fascinating, below the newspaper photographs of famous faces such as Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher or former footballing sensation Wayne Rooney paying their respects, to read about Hatton’s strong roots growing up in his parents pub and throwing some of his first punches from a makeshift gym in the cellar below.

A working-class lad who, despite achieving international fame, never forgot where he came from and continued living in this area, popping into the local pubs and never above joining in and turning out for a grass-roots darts or football team. He was clever enough to realise that on these occasions it wasn’t him doing the favour, it was the locals looking out for him.

As a nation, we have been guilty of pushing people away from their backgrounds. An upwardly mobile society can, as a side effect, leave a population unsure of who they are and what they stand for, casting them adrift into a strange sort of limbo-land. Removed from the brotherhood of others they grew up with and the warm embrace of extended family and community that shone so bright, bringing a lump to this sentimental fool’s throat while watching the news reports from Hatton’s funeral.

Growing up on a farm, out in the sticks, there was always something of the green-eyed monster felt about those from the town who had next door neighbours to walk to school with and ride about their housing estates with on their bikes. Council house kids giving croggies and making harmless mischief while blowing bubble gum bought from the corner shop. A tribe united by - back to the beginning here - a very strong sense of belonging.

Thinking aloud now, there aren’t the same groups of scallywags ‘playing out’ kicking a ball or taking turns on go-carts constructed from old pram wheels. Old misery guts here would blame the internet, but there will be much more to it. Maybe the selling off of so many council houses, pushing young families away from the warm embrace of family and old friends or the design of new estates.

Of course, the farming community has its own groove. Joining the local young farmers’ club as a teenager was like a door opening into a whole new world of others from the same walk of life, ploughing the same furrow. It would be remiss not to take the opportunity of mentioning that our farmer-bashing government has been reported to have its eye on cutting funding for this vital rural youth movement, which will be needed more than ever if the Treasury’s axe falls on family farms and makes the welly-wearers an even rarer breed.

But back to Hatton and among the mourners was fellow boxer Tyson Fury. From a traveller background, he knows all about a sense of belonging.

A glutton for trashy television, a fly-on-the-wall documentary about his family life had this viewer transfixed. All the money at his wife’s disposal, but there was no nanny or cleaner.

Paris Fury’s mother came over to babysit and they celebrated - yes in supremely sparkly style - birthdays and events with a genuinely tight group of family and friends.

Yes, at a time when so much woke rubbish is analysed, the powers-that-be would be well advised to study the sense of community on display at Hatton’s funeral.

