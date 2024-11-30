Overcrowded curriculum is one of the challenges that has been flagged in review discussions - Professor Becky Francis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within a month of taking office, the government launched a review to tackle the challenges within the curriculum and assessment system preventing children and young people from achieving and thriving.

High and rising standards are at the heart of the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and providing a cutting-edge curriculum, from primary school right through to post-16 education, is central to achieving this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been given the task to lead this review, alongside its panel members who each bring their own expertise to the table.

School children in a classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Over the past eight weeks, I’ve been leading a national conversation about what our children are taught in schools and colleges to ensure they benefit from a cutting-edge curriculum that prepares them for life and work.

We launched a call for evidence and have since travelled all over the country talking with everyone from young people and parents to teachers, school leaders and academic experts on what’s working well or what could be better with our current curriculum and assessment system.

It’s been fantastic to see so many people join in the conversation. It’s clear we all want better outcomes for our children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review is a mammoth task, and there has been a rich diversity of views. However, there have been some common themes, opportunities and concerns in feedback from across the country.

Last week, Doncaster College hosted an open event for us to introduce the Curriculum & Assessment Review and to get an understanding of what people from the Yorkshire and the Humber region think really matters to set their children and young people up for the future.

As part of the event, we asked the audience to list one thing they think works well and that they’d like the review to leave ‘as is’ and one thing they think is a barrier to learning. It’s not uncommon for the same item to pop up on both the positive and negative list, illustrating the diversity of views on our national curriculum.

However, the level of respectful and thoughtful discussion was impressive and speaks volumes on everyone’s commitment to ensuring the best for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what were the common themes from conversations had at last week’s event?

There was an appreciation of certain things that are going well – many remarked on the breadth and balance of the existing curriculum, with good choices for young people both at school and at college.

But there was a lot of discussion that the curriculum as it stands is overcrowded. And this message has been shared across the country. Teachers and lecturers frequently talk about the challenge to ‘get through the content’. There are concerns that because of this, subjects or topics aren’t taught in sufficient depth, or that teachers don’t have the flexibility to enrich young people’s engagement with the topic.

Some are concerned that enrichment subjects that play a vital role in supporting children’s skills, aspirations, confidence and ultimately their engagement with education are being deprioritised. And as well as this, there were lots of suggestions of topics and activities that are presently seen as under-represented in the curriculum and audience members felt needed to be added, like climate and sustainability, or financial literacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big challenge is that the school day is finite. Of course, there is an understanding and broad acceptance of my challenge that if things are to be added, other things will need to be removed. Ideas as to how to reduce or what to remove have tended to be more scarce, but our Doncaster audience had lots of suggestions.

From an assessment point of view, there was lots of concern about the appropriate assessment and support for young people with Special Educational Needs – as well as about a lack of resources to properly look after the needs of these young people in their education journey.

However, it’s certainly not all bad news. People said they felt the sequencing of the curriculum works well and certain areas of the curriculum are of a high standard. Many in Doncaster appreciated the ambition reflected in the present curriculum.

Of course it is still early days. These are just the views of those at last week’s event: many do mirror what I have already heard on my tour across the country, but the review doesn’t stop here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Call for Evidence closed last week, and the insight gathered from that is currently being analysed, along with our datasets and commissioned research. We are also in the process of undertaking more targeted engagement opportunities to further inform our recommendations – so we are still in listening mode.