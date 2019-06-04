Overseas visitor numbers show importance of Yorkshire’s tourism industry on a global scale - The Yorkshire Post says

Though Yorkshire is not a destination on the radar of US President Donald Trump during his long-awaited state visit, it is the location of choice for many thousands of others travelling to the UK from abroad.

Latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics show a record-breaking 1.39 million international visitors were welcomed to the county in 2018, with their spending going over £600m for the first time.

It comes as no surprise to those of us privileged enough to experience day-in and day-out all this area has to offer, from its countryside and coastline to its vibrant cities and heritage attractions.

However, as the region continues to remain in the international spotlight with a calendar of events including the UCI Road World Championships, the numbers are recognition of the increasing importance of Yorkshire’s tourism industry on a global scale, and of the efforts of all those working to promote this county.