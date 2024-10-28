Overwhelming need for Government support and intervention to help the financially vulnerable - Vikki Brownridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over one in four people in the UK struggling financially, the question is how to reconcile the big issues and competing priorities for the public finances that the Chancellor will need to address.

At StepChange, we see the fallout of the years of financial pressures playing out in front of us, in the form of people turning to us with broken finances that we painstakingly try to unravel and restore to a sustainable and affordable position.

While we recognise the enormous challenge for the Chancellor to stabilise the public finances, at a time of deepening global insecurity, we see at first hand, every day, some of the UK’s citizens who are in financial crisis.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to the media. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Many face a situation where it’s impossible to square the circle between income and basic essential spending. This is how we end up seeing people literally choosing between ‘heating and eating’.

The need for the State’s level of support and intervention to help the financially vulnerable is overwhelming, even against a backdrop of competing pressures.

That’s why in this Budget, despite the Government’s indication that it doesn’t currently plan to end the two-child limit and the benefit cap, we nevertheless call on the Chancellor to change her mind.

While the child poverty review is welcome and important, given how disproportionately we see parents affected by problem debt the logic for change is strong right now.

Not only are StepChange clients more likely to be parents, but a quarter of those parents have three or more children.

For a long time now, we’ve also been pointing to the evidence of harm that is caused by unaffordable deductions from benefits.

The system desperately needs to be reformed so that benefits are not only adequate, but deductions are only applied when they are affordable and won’t leave someone without the means to meet their basic needs.

We want to see the Budget address this problem, as well as making the Household Support Fund permanent, so there is a local crisis support scheme adequately funded through local authorities, providing targeted help when it is most desperately needed.

Another short-term intervention that we believe is vital for the Chancellor to announce, before the worst of the winter weather cuts in and we see households going cold or hungry again, is establishing a ‘Help to Repay’ scheme for energy debt and expanding the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

Many households are still struggling with a build-up of energy arrears after energy bills skyrocketed in 2022.

These are just the basic things needed in the short term. Longer term, the Government must look to support households to build up their financial resilience following a challenging half-decade. It’s about time people don’t find themselves facing unmanageable debt just to make ends meet.