Parents have to be at the heart of the conversation of reducing screen time for children - Matt Buttery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With research linking rising rates of screen time to worsening mental health amongst children, technology companies and governments across the world have faced increased public pressure to ensure users are better safeguarded online.

However, when it comes to screen time, there are no easy solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the UK Government has reversed previously touted plans to ban mobile phones in schools as part of the Online Protection of Children Bill, Peter Kyle, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, recently admitted on LBC that he is closely monitoring Australia's ban on social media for those under 16 as a potential solution to reduce excessive screen time.

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Australia’s parliament approved legislation to ban children under 16 from using social media last year.

If the UK Government wants to successfully manage the ongoing screen time epidemic, it must put parents at the heart of the conversation and provide them with the tools to support healthy digital behaviours that work for their child and family.

Modern problems require modern solutions. Realistically, we will not revert to a society where screens are excluded from children's daily lives, as this is neither feasible nor desirable in today's digital age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we need to do, instead, is to encourage parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about how to stay safe online and support them to develop healthy screen time habits.

If the government is looking ‘down under’ for solutions, rather than banning underage users from accessing social media, it should follow Australia's blueprint and commission universal access to support for parents via a nationwide rollout of online evidence-based parenting programmes.

Delivered by Triple P this initiative has reached close to half a million parents in Australia to date and has been a resounding success. Our independent evaluation shows parents and carers feel calmer and more confident and report having a better understanding of children's needs and how to manage issues such as screen time.

With children increasingly accessing devices from a younger age, it's never been more critical that Yorkshire parents ensure their children develop safe screen time habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For parents who are struggling to manage their child's screen time, here are some practical strategies you can implement to encourage a healthy routine.

Parents can lead by example by being aware of their own screen usage. It's a great idea for the whole family to decide when to unplug from screens and enjoy quality time without devices.

For example, you may want to establish a rule with your children that no phones are allowed at the dinner table.

By getting everyone in the family to agree, you are setting an example to your children, thus reducing the potential for conflict or pushback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulling kids away from their devices can be challenging, but creating engaging activities to share together can make a huge difference.

Consider replacing screen time with creative projects, fun physical activities, or time spent outdoors. These alternatives can help your child explore new interests and think in fresh ways.

The evening is a great opportunity for quality family time and by enjoying each other's company for example, playing a board game instead of staring at screens, you also help improve everyone's sleep quality.

It is no secret that screens are now a normal part of how young people socialise with their friends, so suddenly removing this method of communication without a clear explanation could lead to confusion and conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's why having open and supportive conversations early on is essential for children to understand.

By fostering good communication, we can help everyone in the family navigate these changes together with understanding and compassion.

For parents who need further support and guidance in managing their child’s screen time, Triple P has a range of programmes that provide vital resources that can help parents throughout Yorkshire better understand their children, and support them to instill safe screen time habits into their children.