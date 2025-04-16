Parents need to be better equipped to get children school ready - Matt Buttery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising this, the government recently set an ambitious and important target - for 75 per cent of children to be school-ready by 2028.

It’s an admirable ambition, but one that requires 40,000–50,000 more children to meet development goals every year, and at present, we’re not on course to get there.

Part of the challenge is clarity. Kindred Squared’s latest school readiness survey shows that 49 per cent of parents believe it isn’t their responsibility to ensure their child is school-ready.

Pupils in a school classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

That doesn’t mean they aren’t engaged, but it does suggest many parents are unsure what school readiness actually means, or where they might fit in.

For some, it might quite literally mean being “ready for school” on day one - with uniform ironed and a school bag at the door. But in fact, the government defines school readiness by the end of reception year, focusing on a child’s communication, emotional regulation, social skills and early learning - all of which are primarily shaped in the home environment.

This is why progress on school readiness can only be possible if parents and carers are placed at the heart of the mission. Yet, too many still feel unsure of what’s expected - and even more face practical barriers to accessing help.

The situation for parents and carers is being made harder by cuts to local support. A recent report from the Centre for Young People has revealed a troubling contradiction. Just as more support is needed for families, nearly half of local authorities have cut funding for family hubs and children’s centres - the very services that help prepare children for school. In Yorkshire and the Humber alone, local authorities reduced their budgets by an average of 10 per cent.

For the government to have a chance of meeting their target, they should improve communication around what school readiness means, and ensure support is available to those who need it.

That’s where online parenting programs can help. In 2022, Australia launched a nationwide rollout of the Triple P Online System, offering free parenting support to all families with children under 12. More than 460,000 families have already registered - with that figure expected to surpass half a million by June 2025.

An independent evaluation found that the program is already improving outcomes - from reductions in child behavioural and emotional problems to boosts in parental confidence and capability.

The government’s 75 per cent school readiness target is achievable, but to get there, they must recognise the key role parents play and give them the clarity, tools and confidence they need to support their children. That means backing practical, proven solutions that meet families where they are.

School readiness doesn’t start at the school gate - it starts at home, and by equipping Yorkshire parents with the right tools, we can ensure more children than ever are ready to learn and thrive.