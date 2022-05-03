However, some may face a frustrating and frankly ludicrous problem.

New research has warned that delays in passport processing could cost £1.1 billion in cancelled trips this summer.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) said it estimated a 50 per cent probability of a “successful and timely” passport renewal process for travellers based on current reports.

The passport office, whose board reports directly to the executive management board of the Home Office, has been advising travellers to apply 10 weeks in advance.

As if the travel industry had not suffered enough of a blow during the pandemic, the fallout of poor planning appears to be heaping yet more pain on businesses and holidaymakers alike.

This backlog could and should have been predicted well in advance, saving so many people the stress and disappointment of ruined trips.

Meanwhile, the gratefully welcomed easing of Covid-19 restrictions has been a boon for tourist landmarks such as The Piece Hall in Halifax, which reports that a bumper 1.8 million people returned after it had secured grant funding of £2.6million to help keep the Grade I listed site open.