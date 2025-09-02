People need to understand the political formula Farage is deploying - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

Is King Canute alive? Canute (an immigrant by the way) failed to control the sea. Nigel Farage wants to control modern Britain following a script that he has written. It can only be hoped that he too fails.

Farage denies any national pride and endlessly repeats that ‘Britain is broken’. This is the Farage Formula in action - make the people dispirited so that they wait for a ‘saviour’ to smooth his way in from the sidelines.

Who else is in the Farage team? There's Lee Anderson, a future minister of..? He's famous for insisting that hanging should be brought back with the justification that we would never have re-offending.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage at the launch of Reform UK's plan to deport asylum seekers. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

A ‘man of the people’, he also wants “nuisance tenants” to be forced to “live in tents in fields where they can pick potatoes”. He insists that London is entirely controlled by “Islamists”. How come King Charles still has a house there?

Anderson's main slice of wisdom was that we could feed ourselves nutritiously on “30p a day”. Perhaps he should talk to the members of his family who feed him.

Rather than drivel why doesn't he attack the food companies that churn out addictive and unhealthy convenience foods so that their profits soar.

Through donations they helped the Tories make Britain a much less equal society during the 14 years of austerity. How quickly we forget those cuts to education, youth facilities, social security etc.

Reform insults Labour because in 13 months it has "failed" to turn around such negative policies. The right-wing newspapers often serve up the Farage Formula making their readers deny Labour any success whatever they do.

We shouldn't forget Mr Farage's £970,000 annual extra income from non-parliamentary sidelines. Can't he live on an MP's salary of £93,900 plus expenses?

Nigel continues to worship Trump as "inspirational" and Elon Musk as "a hero" even though the latter thinks that interfering in other nations' politics is what billionaires have a right to do.

And if Reform supporters would read up on the total chaos that their party has brought to Kent and Leicester County Councils they too would worry about more power in Nigel's hands.

Should we give 16-18 year olds the vote? Many seem critically aware of the Farage Formula and are often the citizens most determined to do something about the climate crisis.

Conversely, and to our shame, the majority of the baby-boomer generation seem to believe that, because we are old, we don't have the generational power or the personal energy sufficient to make any difference to climate dangers.

The Farage ‘drug’ is multi-headed. Before the Referendum he insisted that "Britain would be safer outside the EU". He persuaded us that the "undesirable" Poles and Romanians weren't helpful in filling vacancies in the NHS, construction, etc.

Now Mr Farage flips this, criticising the arrival of migrants coming from Africa, the Middle East and Asia to fill those vacancies. Has Nigel nothing to do with the effects of Brexit?

And in so many Reform speeches we have repeated use of the Farage Formula scare words; "invasion” “assault” “young military age” “anxiety” “free meals” “luxury hotels” “sex crimes” “destruction of our culture” “security emergency”.