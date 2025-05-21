People should enjoy the countryside but they need to take extra care due to the risk of wildfires

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 21st May 2025, 06:00 BST
There are few better ways to spend the Bank Holiday weekend than by taking a walk through the glorious countryside in God’s Own County. Everyone should be encouraged to get outdoors and make the most of the good weather in the region. It is not only good for the individual’s mental and physical wellbeing, but also good for the rural economy.

But people who do go outdoors need to be mindful of the dangers to them and the countryside, especially given the dry spell that we’ve been experiencing.

The Country Land and Business Association’s (CLA) director for the North, Harriet Ranson, has called on the public to take extra care in the countryside, as the risk of wildfires mounts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It takes a moment of recklessness to not only do lasting damage to the glorious landscapes that Yorkshire is lucky to be home to but also put lives at risk. A carelessly discarded cigarette or ill-advised attempt at a barbecue.

Farmers drive their tractors through a dry and dusty field. PIC: James Hardistyplaceholder image
Farmers drive their tractors through a dry and dusty field. PIC: James Hardisty

Every time a fire crew has to tackle a wildfire, they are risking their lives to get the blaze under control.

It’s also worth remembering that the countryside is not a playground. Farms are live working environments.

The last thing farmers need is to be worrying about livestock being threatened because dogs have been let off their leash by walkers. They are custodians of our great countryside and deserve far more respect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is why while people should be encouraged to get out and enjoy the outdoors, they must also learn about the countryside and understand its nuances. Everyone must take responsibility when outdoors at times like these.

Related topics:PeopleCLANorth
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice