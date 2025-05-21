People should enjoy the countryside but they need to take extra care due to the risk of wildfires
But people who do go outdoors need to be mindful of the dangers to them and the countryside, especially given the dry spell that we’ve been experiencing.
The Country Land and Business Association’s (CLA) director for the North, Harriet Ranson, has called on the public to take extra care in the countryside, as the risk of wildfires mounts.
It takes a moment of recklessness to not only do lasting damage to the glorious landscapes that Yorkshire is lucky to be home to but also put lives at risk. A carelessly discarded cigarette or ill-advised attempt at a barbecue.
Every time a fire crew has to tackle a wildfire, they are risking their lives to get the blaze under control.
It’s also worth remembering that the countryside is not a playground. Farms are live working environments.
The last thing farmers need is to be worrying about livestock being threatened because dogs have been let off their leash by walkers. They are custodians of our great countryside and deserve far more respect.
That is why while people should be encouraged to get out and enjoy the outdoors, they must also learn about the countryside and understand its nuances. Everyone must take responsibility when outdoors at times like these.