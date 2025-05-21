People should enjoy the countryside but they need to take extra care due to the risk of wildfires

There are few better ways to spend the Bank Holiday weekend than by taking a walk through the glorious countryside in God’s Own County. Everyone should be encouraged to get outdoors and make the most of the good weather in the region. It is not only good for the individual’s mental and physical wellbeing, but also good for the rural economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But people who do go outdoors need to be mindful of the dangers to them and the countryside, especially given the dry spell that we’ve been experiencing.

The Country Land and Business Association’s (CLA) director for the North, Harriet Ranson, has called on the public to take extra care in the countryside, as the risk of wildfires mounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes a moment of recklessness to not only do lasting damage to the glorious landscapes that Yorkshire is lucky to be home to but also put lives at risk. A carelessly discarded cigarette or ill-advised attempt at a barbecue.

Farmers drive their tractors through a dry and dusty field. PIC: James Hardisty

Every time a fire crew has to tackle a wildfire, they are risking their lives to get the blaze under control.

It’s also worth remembering that the countryside is not a playground. Farms are live working environments.

The last thing farmers need is to be worrying about livestock being threatened because dogs have been let off their leash by walkers. They are custodians of our great countryside and deserve far more respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad