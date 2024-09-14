People suffering from Vaxzevria AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine complications deserve answers

The vaccine rollout was unquestionably a success. It helped bring to an end the nightmare of Covid that had cast a dark shadow across the globe.

Vaccines were the key to normality returning. They prevented mass deaths from a severe respiratory illness that showed no signs of ending. Who can forget the devastating scenes of patients lined up in hospitals fighting for their lives.

For this reason the experts who developed the vaccines deserve immense credit.

However, as the special report in The Yorkshire Post today shows, a nuanced debate is needed about the Covid vaccine.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. PIC: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

People should refrain from hectoring those who suffered complications linked to the Vaxzevria AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

These aren’t misinformed refuseniks or provocateurs looking to stir up trouble. Instead they are ordinary people who have had their lives turned upside down by what they believe is as a direct result of being given this particular jab.

In fact, in many cases they just wanted to do their bit for the greater good of protecting the NHS.

What this shows is that science isn’t and doesn’t claim to be 100 per cent accurate all the time. But that does not mean that science shouldn’t be trusted.

If anything, pandemic preparedness needs to include ensuring the public is intellectually prepared. There is a need to fight disinformation around vaccines, which is now spreading to other jabs.

Those who have suffered from complications deserve answers and fair compensation. The Government should be looking to put in place support for them.