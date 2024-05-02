Unfortunately, customers at Leeds Building Society also fell victim after finding their savings mired in financial complications.

But just as the seasons are changing, today the clouds have begun to clear for the thousands of victims of this scandal, with Leeds, Newcastale and Nottingham building societies agreeing to cover 100 per cent of the investment each customer lost after their savings ended up in the hands of the Philips Trust Corporation (PTC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s worth repeating that building societies didn’t have a direct relationship with PTC. And that technically there was no legal or regulatory requirement to offer financial help. However, morally it is the right thing to do.

George Moore is among hundreds of victims of the family trust misselling scandal. PIC: Simon Hulme

Trust is the most important commodity for building societies. The question is why it has taken this long but the decision of these three building societies to pay tens of millions to affected customers should be welcomed.

There is still a need for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to investigate the role of building societies in this scandal. If only so that they and the regulator can learn what went wrong and how to prevent similar situations developing in the future.

In fact the FCA’s role in this whole scandal deserves further scrutiny. Especially as it had been warned by a PTC whistleblower in 2020 that the firm was allegedly operating an effective ‘Ponzi scheme’ but only issued ‘guidance’ to the company as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad