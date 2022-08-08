Plastic Swinney Beck Bridge good for the environment and in keeping with local area - The Yorkshire Post says

Therefore, the first recycled plastic bridge to be used on North Yorkshire’s vast public rights of way network should be welcomed.
It not only helps divert plastic waste away from landfill but also provides a more sustainable alternative to traditional timber frames.
It is also positive to see that the new plastic Swinney Beck Bridge, near Masham, doesn’t jar with the aesthetics of the local area.
Yorkshire’s appeal has a lot to do with its natural environment and that should also be taken into consideration.
North Yorkshire County Council believes the new bridge will help it save on long-term maintenance costs.
All the while enabling villagers and holidaymakers to enjoy the public rights of way network and Yorkshire’s great outdoors.