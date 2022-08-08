Plastic Swinney Beck Bridge good for the environment and in keeping with local area - The Yorkshire Post says

The world has faced a plastic problem for a long time now. It has choked our waterways and suffocated landfills.

By YP Comment
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:45 pm

Therefore, the first recycled plastic bridge to be used on North Yorkshire’s vast public rights of way network should be welcomed.

It not only helps divert plastic waste away from landfill but also provides a more sustainable alternative to traditional timber frames.

It is also positive to see that the new plastic Swinney Beck Bridge, near Masham, doesn’t jar with the aesthetics of the local area.

From left, Ellingstring resident Richard King with Merlin the dog, County Councillor Margaret Atkinson, Andrew McLean, public rights of way field officer, and Michael Leah, assistant director for Travel, Environment and Countryside Services, at Swinney Beck Bridge.

Yorkshire’s appeal has a lot to do with its natural environment and that should also be taken into consideration.

North Yorkshire County Council believes the new bridge will help it save on long-term maintenance costs.

All the while enabling villagers and holidaymakers to enjoy the public rights of way network and Yorkshire’s great outdoors.

