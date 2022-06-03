Platinum Jubilee boost for high street football, but tough times ahead for retail - The Yorkshire Post says

The chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, the trade association for retail businesses, pointed to warm weather and preparations for Platinum Jubilee celebrations as reasons why more people were shopping in person.

That boost to footfall will undoubtedly have been welcomed by retailers, who have faced particularly challenging times over the past two years as a result of the pandemic.

It is to be hoped jubilee events taking place in town and city centres this weekend will bring with them a further uplift, in both shoppers and retail spend, offering a reminder of the buzz and vibrancy of a bustling high street in all its glory.

High streets are still facing major challenges.

There are other struggles now too. A post-pandemic change in office culture means that for some, homeworking is still the norm for all or part of the week. There are fewer bodies in workplaces - and by consequence, in town centres too.