Platinum Jubilee is a royal event with real poignancy - The Yorkshire Post says

Families and friends can relax together for days over the extended Bank Holiday weekend, and for many it will be the first time they have had the opportunity since society started to get back up and running post-lockdowns.

That, also for many, will make the occasion all the more poignant: that because of so much sacrifice in the national interest, the monarch’s celebrations of 70 years on the throne coincides with people truly feeling like they can live life fully again.

Street parties, bunting, barbecues and even crowding around the television are all expressions of this, and it is richly deserved.

The Queen. Pic: Getty.

Added poignancy comes from the fact that at 96 years old and with Prince Charles beginning to take on more of his mother’s duties, this could be one of the Queen’s final major celebrations in a reign that cannot last forever.

Yorkshire, of course, will pay tribute in its typically patriotic way.

There is a Platinum Jubilee Concert featuring Jane McDonald at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, a Best of British party at Lightwater Valley in Ripon and a weekend full of street parties planned in Leeds, to name a very small selection.

Neighbourhoods across the region will come together to raise a glass to a figurehead who, after many tribulations, is a hugely popular presence in the minds of many Britons.