Plenty of vegan Christmas options in Yorkshire means there’s no excuse to not switch and save animals - Tania Isabel

If we’re honest with ourselves, none of the values that encapsulate the spirit of the season align with carving up a dead baby animal on Christmas day. Turkeys, cows, pigs, and all other animals form the same loving family bonds as humans do, and as fellow inhabitants of this earth, they deserve some of that peace we preach, too.

As PETA’s Christmas ad is shown at cinemas across Yorkshire throughout December – showing a girl strike up a friendship with a cow who listens to her practice ‘Jingle Bells’ on the trumpet – we’re reminded to consider the individual behind the meat we eat and extend goodwill to all living, feeling beings.

Fear not – all the taste and nostalgia associated with your family traditions can be achieved with vegan foods. Much of what you eat is likely already vegan: vegetables, grains, stuffing, herbs, spices, and many condiments – and you don’t have to stray far from your usual festive favourites to enjoy a humane meal. Supermarket shelves are stuffed with vegan steaks, pigs in blankets, Wellingtons, smoked salmon, bakeable camemberts and turkey crowns. You can even find vegan goose fat for your roast potatoes.

A supermarket trolley filled with groceries. PIC: Alamy/PA

Of course, vegan food doesn’t have to come pre-packaged. Inexpensive whole foods can be whipped up into stellar Christmas mains: simply swap flesh for mushrooms, lentils, or walnuts. Opt for milk and butter made from plants. For Christmas bakes, eggs can be replaced by all sorts of ingredients, from mashed bananas and apple sauce to baking soda and chickpea water. Tried and tested recipes for every application abound online.

Want to buy local? Order Sunshine Deli’s vegan Christmas pork pie topped with cranberry and stuffing, and pick up festive pastries such as stollen swirls and twice-baked apple pie croissants from Lovely Rita’s Bakery in Sheffield. Skipton chocolatier Whitakers’ Tin-Tations is the choc selection tin for passing around while watching Christmas specials. And after post-work Christmas drinks in Leeds, hit up Cantina for a festive burger.

Around 10 million turkeys in the UK alone suffer and die every year for Christmas dinners. Most cows will never experience the joy of a melody like in PETA’s ad, but 2.8 million of them a year will be loaded into lorries for a gruelling journey to a slaughterhouse, where their throats are slit and their bodies are dismembered. Most animals raised for food spend their entire lives indoors on filthy factory farms, where piles of waste fill the air with choking chemicals and create a breeding ground for deadly pathogens with pandemic potential – SARS, bird flu, swine flu, Ebola, HIV, and, as is widely believed by experts, Covid-19 all stemmed from confining or killing animals for food.

Going vegan doesn’t only spare up to 200 animals a year a life of misery and a violent death – since it reduces an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent, it’s also the single biggest way we can help preserve the planet for Christmases yet to come.

A vegan Christmas dinner is more than just a meal. It’s a celebration of love, health, sustainability, and compassion. By making this choice, you’re embracing the true spirit of Christmas. So this year, why not give it a try? You might just find that a vegan Christmas is the best one yet.